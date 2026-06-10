Lakers Get Surprising LeBron James Free Agency Update, Decision Date

The Los Angeles Lakers, by their own admission, want to be on the winning end of NBA superstar LeBron James‘ free agency decision this offseason and bring him back on a cheap deal to end his career in the league.

However, while James and his camp have yet to hint at any of his next plans, the Lakers are still waiting to find out if he wants to stay in Los Angeles to continue playing with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, or move on and end his historic career on another team like the Golden State Warriors or the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For now, James has yet to decide where he wants to play next. But while the Lakers, and the entire sports world, sit on the edge of their seats, the latest update on the 41-year-old’s future signals bad news for Los Angeles.

Lakers Get Important Update On LeBron James Free Agency

There’s been a lot made about James’ future and impending free agency this NBA offseason, and although it remains to be seen what he’ll do next, there seems to be a trend in reporting, hinting that the star would be potentially open to staying with the Lakers, but not on a team-friendly contract.

Since James opted for free agency this summer, the prevailing thought is that if he wanted to stay in Los Angeles, it would have to be on a smaller deal, perhaps even on a minimum $3 million contract for next season. That would be great for the Lakers, but according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, there have been no indications that James would be willing to take that level of a pay cut.

“Until I hear from (his agent) Rich Paul that LeBron is able to play for $3 million, I’m not going to believe it,” Windhorst said on the Pat McAfee Show.

"I think the best place for LeBron James is with the Lakers.. There has to be a number in there that respects LeBron and still gives the Lakers a chance to improve their roster.. If it doesn't work out with the Lakers I'd watch the Warriors" ~ @WindhorstESPN #PMSLive https://t.co/Y4pffsNrAV pic.twitter.com/tcBli0VWKc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 9, 2026

James taking a minimum deal isn’t his only pathway to resigning with the Lakers, but it’s certainly the best option for the team in terms of building their roster going forward.

“Every dollar [the Lakers] give to LeBron, they can’t give to another free agent,” Windhorst added. “But there has to be a number in there that respects LeBron, and that gives the Lakers a chance to still improve their roster.”

Even if James has the Lakers as his top option, the star has yet to make that clear, at least publicly. But while the team, fanbase, and rest of the league await his decision, Windhorst offered another update on James’ chances of staying in Los Angeles, and when that announcement can be expected.

Insider Reveals Potential James Decision Date For Lakers

When adding on to his recent report about James’ free agency future, Windhorst said he believes the Lakers are the most likely destination for the 41-year-old this offseason.

“I still think it’s the Lakers. I think 51 percent Lakers, and then we’ll see,” he told McAfee on his show.

However, the Warriors and Cavaliers are the two teams heavily linked to James, as each has reportedly made an effort to add the NBA’s all-time leading scorer this summer to vault itself into title contention. For now, it remains to be seen how successful those pushes for James will be, but as the ESPN insider added, nobody will likely know his plans until next month.

“And I believe they’ll get there,” Windhorst said of a James-Lakers reunion. “But it may not happen until June 30. We could have three weeks of posturing between now and then.”

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That June 30 date would be after the NBA Draft, and while James’ free agency decision coming around then might not impact the Lakers as much as the Warriors or Cavaliers, it could play a part in Los Angeles’ roster construction.

If they don’t know the amount of money James would be willing to take until after free agency officially begins, that could make it harder for Rob Pelinka and the front office to sign some of their top targets. They won’t know the exact cap space they’ll be able to spend, and with that, it could mean they miss out on several players they’ve been eyeing for a while.

Right now, the ball is in James’ court, and he still has the power. Granted, that implies the Lakers want to bring him back, and if they aren’t interested in resigning him for anything more than a few million dollars, this could all be for nothing. The front office could easily let him walk and not match his other offers, but at the same time, that might not be their best play.

For the time being, the Lakers are waiting on James’ free agency decision. According to Windhorst, they could be waiting for a few more weeks, which isn’t a good sign considering how important it is to get an early jump on a clear offseason plan.