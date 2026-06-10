NBA Insider Boils Down LeBron James’ Landing Spots to Final 3

LeBron James should have a handful of options to continue his NBA career this summer, though the realistic list may already be down to just three teams.

Jake Fischer of “The People’s Insider” wrote on Tuesday, June 9 via a guest post for “The Stein Line” that the three most likely destinations for James in free agency are a return to the Los Angeles Lakers, a move up the West Coast to join the Golden State Warriors or a reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a jump back to the Cavs rating as the least likely of those options.

Staying with the Lakers is widely believed to be his preferred choice because he is so entrenched in Los Angeles now after eight seasons with the purple and gold. Yet league sources maintain that Golden State remains legitimately interested in adding LeBron to their Stephen Curry/Jimmy Butler/Draymond Green core coached by Steve Kerr … with the pitch presumed to include the idea that LeBron could commute from Los Angeles to some TBD degree without having to move his family. The idea of a third stint for James as a Cleveland Cavalier is harder to envision not only because of the severe financial limitations that the Cavs would face in trying to bring him back to the Northern Ohio but the sheer distance from what has been established since the summer of 2018 as James’ Southern California base.

Lakers’ Primary Focus Building Around Luka Doncic, not Bringing Back LeBron James

James continuing to play in L.A. could end up proving more of a decision by the Lakers rather than the player himself.

Los Angeles has the pending free agencies of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura with which it must contend, as well as an organizational mandate to build around superstar Luka Doncic.

In theory, that probably means a rim-protecting, lob-catching big man and a handful of lengthy wing players who can defend multiple positions and shoot upwards of 40 percent from behind the 3-point line.

James, of course, is none of those.

LeBron James Won’t Commit to Taking Significant Pay Cut to Stay with Lakers

Then there is James’ salary to consider. ESPN’s Bobby Marks wrote in May that some around the league still view James as a max player heading into his age-42 campaign given how well he played in 2025-26, including leading the Lakers to a Round 1 playoff victory over the Houston Rockets.

But Los Angeles clearly can’t afford to pay James north of $50 million again, even on a one-year deal. Marks suggested as much as $30 million, but that’s also a stretch given the Lakers’ other obligations/goals this offseason.

In a recent interview with Sean Gregory of TIME, James did not answer a direct question on whether he might give the Lakers a discount on a deal this summer. What a discount looks like in James’ mind and from the franchise’s perspective may add up to considerably different figures. He earned $52.6 million on his contract last season.