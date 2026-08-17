LeBron James Makes Waves After Surprise Golf Meetup With Ex-Lakers Teammates

Despite a departure to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, NBA superstar and former Los Angeles Lakers franchise centerpiece LeBron James hasn’t put a close on his relationship with his ex-teammates, as the 41-year-old was seen on the golf course with old running mate Austin Reaves and son Bronny James.

The elder James, in the midst of his newfound hobby of golf, recently started a YouTube golf channel detailing his new endeavor, and in his latest trip to the course, the star was seen with two of his most notable ex-Lakers teammates over the summer and after his move out East.

LeBron James Spotted With Old Lakers Teammates Austin Reaves And Bronny James

In a video that has since gone viral, making the rounds on social media, James was spotted with his son, Reaves, and YouTube golf stars Bobby Fairways, Joey Coldcuts, Fat Perez, and Binny the Jet from the Bob Does Sports YouTube channel, per the California Post.

The video showed the former Lakers trio eating at the clubhouse alongside the YouTubers, joking about the skill set of their non-professional athlete counterparts.

Despite no longer being a member of the Lakers, it appears James is still close with his former teammates. Obviously, there need be no explanation on the Bronny James front, but as it relates to Reaves, the two still clearly share a connection after playing five seasons together in Los Angeles.

While James’ new golf journey has been perhaps more notable, along with his son picking up the sport at the same time, the same can’t be said for Reaves, who has long been playing the sport but has stayed out of the headlines while trying to develop his game.

The 28-year-old Lakers star has spoken multiple times about playing golf over the past few years, even adding that as a reason why he wanted to stay in Los Angeles amid his free agency decision. Additionally, the guard said he was on the golf course when he learned James decided to move to the 76ers in free agency.

“I texted him and told him I was having a great day on the golf course until he ruined it,” Reaves said to the California Post. “There’s nothing but love and respect. And when he comes to LA, I need to see him out on the golf course. Maybe play a couple holes or something.”

So, despite no longer being Lakers teammates, Reaves and James are still close, finding time in the NBA offseason to golf together.

LeBron Starts YouTube Golf Venture, Almost Hits Hole-In-One

James is the latest of many to enter the YouTube golf space, most recently creating a channel and posting a video from his 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers reunion trip.

The 41-year-old has been posting about his golf journey for over a year, but now it appears the four-time champion is fully bought into documenting his journey in the sport.

Along with starting the channel, the former Lakers Finals MVP also stated he ‘almost’ had his first-ever hole-in-one over the weekend.

“Almost had my first hole in 1 today,” James wrote in a post. “I called it before I swung it too! Damn close.”

So, despite no longer playing with Reaves or his son in Los Angeles, James is still finding ways to spend time with his former Lakers teammates.

The three will all be on the court together this December, when the Lakers host the 76ers on Christmas Day, in what will be James’ return to Los Angeles after leaving in free agency this past NBA offseason.