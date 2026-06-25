LeBron James Trade Pitch for $91 Million Center Critical, as Lakers’ Options Dwindle

The Los Angeles Lakers can afford financially to bring back LeBron James after extending Austin Reaves to a maximum four-year deal, but the potential cost to their chances of contention by doing so creates an interesting debate.

James was an All-Star last season at 41 years old and led the team to a Round 1 playoff victory over the Houston Rockets without Luka Doncic and largely absent Reaves.

Heading into his age-42 campaign off a season in which he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds, there is no reason James should accept a massively discounted contract to return to L.A. Reports around the four-time MVP indicate he isn’t willing to do so, as ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted earlier this offseason that several teams around the NBA continue to view James as a max-level player.

But considering the highly competitive upper echelon of the league that includes the champion Knicks, Spurs and Thunder, coupled with the lack of salary cap space for most of the handful of second-tier contenders that might break into that mix by executing a strong offseason, there is a minimal market for James to get paid big outside of Southern California and still play meaningful basketball.

The Lakers’ roster won’t necessarily take the steps forward that it will require to transform itself into a real competitor by bringing James back and foregoing the younger, more specific player types the team could otherwise add with that money.

Hence, a sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers for center Jarrett Allen perhaps provides the best situation for every party involved.

Jarrett Allen Precisely Type of Big Man Lakers Need

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported Wednesday, June 24 that the Lakers’ dream scenario would be to ink James to a contract worth in the neighborhood of the $28 million Allen will make next season on his $91 million deal, and then flip James back to his hometown team in Cleveland for Allen.

“There is a thought process out there in Los Angeles — and I think if the Cavs were interested in this, the Lakers would sit up in attention right now — that they would sign and trade LeBron for Jarrett Allen,” Windhorst said. “And I think if the Cavs were willing to do that, they could have LeBron.”

Cleveland made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals this postseason, where New York swept the Cavaliers out of the playoffs. Clearly Cleveland needs some kind of shake-up, and where its roster lacked most was playmaking wings with size who could defend in big moments. Even at 41, James fits the bill.

Meanwhile, Allen averaged 15.4 points and 8.5 rebounds last year and can still effectively protect the rim at 28.

In that sign-and-trade scenario, Los Angeles gets its center, Cleveland gets its wing and James gets his money.

Lakers Missed Out on Isaiah Stewart, Walker Kessler Deal Unlikely

Los Angeles could potentially keep James and add the center they need, but the options are growing fewer by the day.

The Lakers weren’t able to land center Isaiah Stewart of the Pistons, who Detroit traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for three second-round picks Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Windhorst explained in detail earlier this week why the Lakers can’t risk making an offer to Walker Kessler that might pry him from the clutches of the Utah Jazz, which essentially renders the two-way center unattainable for Los Angeles.

L.A. needs a defensive anchor, preferably one who can rim-run, and the high-level options are already dwindling just one day after the conclusion of the draft.