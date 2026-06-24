Lakers Perfect Trade Fit for $15 Million Center After Austin Reaves Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have secured an explosive backcourt after inking Austin Reaves to a four-year contract extension, and the team will now turn its attention to filling out the rest of the roster around Reaves and superstar Luka Doncic.

Marc Stein of the “Stein Line” reported on Wednesday, June 24 that the Detroit Pistons were exploring trades for center Isaiah Stewart in preparation for making an offer to Reaves before he inked his historic four-year, $185 million agreement to stay in Southern California.

“The Lakers today secured Austin Reaves’ commitment on a new deal after rising interest from Detroit, league sources say,” Stein wrote on X. “I’m told the Pistons began maneuvering to make a real run at Reaves that would’ve required, among other moves, trading Isaiah Stewart for needed flexibility.”

Even with Reaves now out of the mix for the Pistons, Stewart remains a likely trade chip this summer given his team’s roster needs. And the Lakers, meanwhile, are hunting a defensive anchor at the center position as a top priority in the coming weeks.

Pistons Probably Need to Trade Isaiah Stewart, Lakers Need to Add Center

Detroit is hunting another on-ball creator to aid superstar Cade Cunningham on the offensive end of the floor, which proved problematic for the rising young squad in the Eastern Conference during a playoff run that saw them win a seven-game series in Round 1 over the Orlando Magic and lose a seven-game contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the subsequent round.

Players that make sense include Tyler Herro, newly of the Milwaukee Bucks following the blockbuster trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, or current Heat guard Norman Powell who is about to become an unrestricted free agent.

The cost of either player, plus the big contract the Pistons are likely to offer big man Jalen Duren to return as a restricted free agent following a third-team All-NBA campaign for him in 2025-26, probably will result in Detroit moving Stewart.

Stewart put up 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 22.7 minutes per game over 58 appearances last season. He ultimately finished seventh in the NBA’s 6th Man of the Year voting.

Lakers Linked to Luguentz Dort, While Pelicans Wing Trey Murphy III Also Potentially Available via Trade

There has been a bit more heat around possible 3-and-D wing additions in L.A. over recent days, as Jake Fischer of the “Stein Line” reported the Lakers had reached out to the Oklahoma City Thunder to discuss the availability of Luguentz Dort.

“I’m also told that the Lakers have called the Thunder about swingman Lu Dort’s availability,” Fischer wrote on June 20.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported the New Orleans Pelicans were potentially interested in dealing Trey Murphy III, though that possibility was linked more closely to a move in the first round of Tuesday’s NBA draft and may not have same momentum as the second night of the proceedings approaches.

“The Pelicans are trying to trade Trey Murphy,” Spears told the “Willard and Dibbs Show” on 95.7 The Game. “There’s probably a certain amount of players that Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver have on their list that could be attractive to their franchise.”