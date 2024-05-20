LeBron James Not Pushing for Rumored Lakers Coach: Insider

While superstar NBA players being involved in front-office decisions is par for the course, LeBron James is reportedly not as involved in the Lakers’ coaching search. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, James has had no conversations with the Lakers front office on his desired candidate for Darvin Ham’s successor.

“I’m told LeBron James is not involved in the Lakers head coaching search,” Charania said on the May 20 episode of “Run it Back” on FanDuel TV.

Charania then ran through the Lakers’ trio of “lead initial targets” — JJ Redick, James Borrego and Sam Cassell — while dismissing rumors of James wanting the Lakers to hire Redick, his co-host on the “Mind the Game” podcast.

“LeBron James has made it clear that this is the organization’s decision,” Charania said. “He’s had no conversions with the Lakers about JJ Redick, his podcast partner. “He’s had no conversations with JJ about that position as well. I did speak to Rich Paul [James’ agent] this morning, and he said just because LeBron and JJ do a podcast together, that does not mean LeBron wants JJ Redick as his head coach.”

JJ Redick: Next Lakers Coach?

The optics of James and Redick running a podcast together previously got some to speculate on an ulterior motive and if it could lead to Redick coaching the Lakers. In the aftermath of Darvin Ham’s firing, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith said he had heard rumblings that James wanted his podcast co-host to take the reins of the Purple & Gold.

“LeBron James is trying to get the Los Angeles Lakers to draft Bronny James with a second-round pick. He’d also like for JJ Redick to be his next head coach. I’m just telling you what I heard,” Smith said on “The Stephen A Smith Show” on May 14.

Shortly after Smith’s comments, several reports suggested that Redick — the retired sharpshooter who played 16 seasons in the NBA — had emerged as the frontrunner for the high-profile Lakers job.

The reports further sparked rumors of James trying to get the Lakers to hire first-time coach Redick, who has spoken elaborately on his desire to transition from broadcasting to coaching.

“I have a desire to coach in the NBA. Life is about timing, life is about the right situation,” Redick told “The Pivot” podcast on April 30. “So, I can’t say a when, and I can’t say a definite it’s going to happen. The ecosystem that I’ve built and worked for over the last three years, I take a lot of, I wouldn’t say pride because I don’t want to say it’s prideful, I take a lot of joy in this, and I love doing it, and it’s important to me.”

Other Candidates for Lakers Coach

Besides the aforementioned Redick, Borrego and Cassell, other names reportedly being considered by the Lakers include five assistant coaches from across the league — Nuggets’ David Adelman, Heat’s Chris Quinn, Warriors’ Kenny Atkinson, Timberwolves’ Micah Nori and Mavericks’ Sean Sweeney.

The Athletic reported on May 14 that the Lakers front office is seeking a coach “who will command the locker room and hold players accountable, as well as tirelessly gameplan and provide a level of structure and organization.”

Several insiders have suggested that the Lakers are in no rush to finalize the next head coach, and are expected to undergo a lengthy process before naming Ham’s successor.