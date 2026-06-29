Lakers Star LeBron James’ Latest Move Ahead of Free Agency Turns Heads

The Los Angeles Lakers have found themselves in a bit of a pickle ahead of the start of free agency. Despite the team’s efforts to keep LeBron James in town this offseason, he is drawing quite a bit of interest across the league. The Golden State Warriors are making a hard push for his signature, but they aren’t the only team that’s trying to land James.

While he’s been linked to potential reunions with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, neither has appeared to be that serious. However, James reunited with the Cavs’ 2016 championship team earlier this month, and now, a day before the start of free agency, he has shared a new video on social media that has fans believing he could actually return to Cleveland for a third stint with the team.

LeBron James Posts Video of Himself in Ohio, Sparking Cavs Rumors

James’ free agency has caught fire just a day before the market opens. The Lakers seemed to be in the pole position to sign James, but the Warriors have made a hard push, as they are trying to reunite the legendary forward with his former L.A. teammate Anthony Davis, and pair them with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The San Antonio Spurs have also emerged as a potential suitor, but James has continually hinted at a potential return to the Cavaliers as of late. While the team doesn’t appear as interested in him as other suitors, the two sides will always have love for each other given their shared history, which makes a reunion a possibility until he signs elsewhere.

Golden State has seemingly emerged as the frontrunner for James’ services, but that’s largely contingent on whether or not the team can swing a trade with the Washington Wizards for Davis. In the meantime, James made a point to share a clip of himself in the Cleveland area, leading fans to believe that a reunion with the Cavs could actually be in the cards.

“Enjoying a nice cruise thru my city,” James said in a video he shared on his Instagram story of him driving around Ohio.

Lakers Appear to Be at Serious Risk of Losing LeBron James

James is very calculated with his moves, even when it seems like he is just minding his business. It’s tough to look too much into this, given that James was born and raised in Ohio and still has ties to the area, but with the free agency frenzy in full swing, you can’t rule out anything, even if a rumor is emerging simply because of a 14-second clip shared on social media.

The Lakers still need to meet with James and determine what his future looks like, but with the market set to open on Tuesday, they are running out of time to do so. Los Angeles needs to figure out if it truly wants to hang onto James, because if it waits any longer, it is going to lose him to one of the several teams interested in bringing him to town.