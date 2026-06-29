Lakers’ LeBron James Linked to Unexpected Suitor Amid Warriors Rumors

With NBA free agency right around the corner, LeBron James has quickly found himself being arguably the most popular man in the league. While the Los Angeles Lakers have made it clear they would prefer to keep James in town this offseason, the Golden State Warriors are making a full-court push to steal him in free agency.

The Warriors aren’t the only team interested in signing James, which has added another layer of intrigue to his impending free agency. A new suitor for his services has emerged in recent days in the San Antonio Spurs, and if you ask NBA insider Bill Simmons, he believes that they could be a legitimate landing spot for James.

Bill Simmons Links LeBron James to the Spurs

For months, James’ future has been the subject of speculation, and it finally seems like he is closing in on deciding what he will do for the upcoming season. In recent weeks, the Lakers appeared to have some serious momentum when it came to extending his contract, but they haven’t even met with him to discuss his future, even though free agency is just over 24 hours away.

That has allowed a team like the Warriors to potentially swoop in and sign him. While reunions with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers have also been floated, it doesn’t seem all that likely he will land with either team. However, the Spurs have generated some traction in the James sweepstakes over the past few days after they fell just short in the 2026 NBA Finals.

San Antonio is looking to get Victor Wembanyama some more support, and who better to help him than arguably the greatest player in the history of the league? While many folks view this as a bit of a pipe dream, Simmons revealed that San Antonio is a real suitor for James, before also claiming that he believes this would be his most “fun” landing spot.

“The most fun team for LeBron to go to is San Antonio,” Simmons said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “He solves actual issues for them and could actually win the title with them. I really like the idea of him on that team, and I wouldn’t consider it a ring chase.”

Lakers Need to Make a Decision on LeBron James’ Future

James is only going to sign with the Warriors if they are able to acquire Anthony Davis in a trade with the Washington Wizards, so there’s no guarantee he will land there. That has opened the door for a team like the Spurs to make a play, but again, the Lakers have to be viewed as the frontrunner to sign him if he doesn’t go to Golden State.

This is a very complicated situation, and Los Angeles isn’t helping itself out by dragging its feet when it comes to even meeting James to discuss his future. In the blink of an eye, James’ free agency has ramped up, and his status has quickly become one of the most intriguing storylines to keep tabs on as free agency draws near.