Report: Lakers Get Worrying LeBron James Free Agency Update Amid Warriors Pursuit

The Los Angeles Lakers have taken care of a big piece of business already this offseason by signing Austin Reaves to a four-year, $185 million contract extension. However, the front office still has a big decision to make on LeBron James‘ future, and it sounds like the Golden State Warriors are going on the offensive in an effort to steal him from Los Angeles.

While all signs point to L.A. wanting to keep James in town, Golden State is attempting to pair James and his former Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, up alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. That has put the spotlight on the Lakers as they attempt to prevent James from leaving, but they have received a concerning update regarding the legend’s impending free agency.

Lakers Still Haven’t Met with LeBron James This Offseason

James’ NBA future has been the subject of much speculation for months now, and with free agency just a day away, it seems like his situation is set to be resolved in the very near future. At this point, all options are on the table for James. He could return to the Lakers, sign with a new team on the open market, or ride off into the sunset and retire.

For the past few weeks, it seemed like there was momentum towards James returning to Los Angeles, but that has disappeared into thin air in the wake of the team’s decision to extend Reaves. It certainly hasn’t helped that Golden State, which has been viewed as a potential suitor for James for quite some time now, is making a full-court press in an effort to bring him to town.

With the Warriors laying out their hand, the ball is in the Lakers’ court when it comes to making a pitch for James to stick around. However, it sounds like the team still has not met with James to discuss his future with free agency just over 24 hours away, and while the two sides still are planning to meet, that is a wildly concerning development considering how hard the Dubs are pushing for him currently.

“LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers still have yet to have a conversation regarding his future but that’s expected to change in light of Golden State Warriors’ strategic maneuvering to position themselves as a landing spot, sources tell me,” NBA insider Chris Haynes reported in a post on X.

Lakers Running Out of Time to Keep LeBron James in Town

It would make a lot of sense for the Lakers to simply build around Reaves and Luka Doncic, but they still appear intent on keeping James around. And yet, the team still won’t meet with James to figure out what the future holds for him. Even if that does change before free agency opens, the Warriors have to be considered the favorite to sign him right now.

Los Angeles’ plan for the offseason is still coming into focus, but it officially may be time to panic when it comes to James’ future with the team. Golden State is going all in for him, while L.A. can’t even set up time to talk to him. There’s still time for things to change here, but the Lakers’ quest to keep James around is heading in the wrong direction.