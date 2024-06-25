Lakers Trade Pitch Flips LeBron James to West Rival for $176 Million All-Star

Changes are inevitably coming to the Los Angeles Lakers roster this offseason and there is a real possibility that the franchise could part ways with at least one of its tentpole stars.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN is convinced that LeBron James will opt out of the final year of his contract later this month and hit free agency, while ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins has suggested that Anthony Davis may seek a departure from L.A. based on how the team develops under JJ Redick in his first season as a head coach.

Of course, the most plausible scenario is that James ends up back on the team, even if he does opt out, via a new deal and that Davis stays put. However, Bill Simmons of The Ringer floated the notion of a straight up swap with the Los Angeles Clippers — James for nine-time All Star Paul George. The Clippers and George have stalled at a months-long impasse on a contract extension and have just days remaining before the versatile forward can opt out of his own deal and test the free agent waters.

“I actually like the fit for [George] on the Lakers the most. If you just flipped him and LeBron, I like that fit for him.” Simmons said on the “Bill Simmons Podcast” that posted Monday, June 24. “[George] playing with Davis and Rui [Hachimura] and Austin Reaves, JJ coaching. I think the most fun basketball trade would just be flipping LeBron and Paul George and putting LeBron on the Clippers with Kawhi [Leonard] and James Harden.”

Contract Options Could Impact All Possible Trades Involving LeBron James, Paul George

James has not been the subject of much trade discussion this offseason, though his name pops up here and there. George, on the other hand, has been at the center of more trade rumors involving more destinations than perhaps any other player in the league.

However, Simmons’ Monday co-host Ryen Russillo, also of The Ringer, pointed out that if the Lakers and Clippers fail to reach an agreement in the coming days, said agreement may become impossible.

“By the way, on the LeBron front, as soon as he opts out [of his contract] … [a trade is] just not an option,” Russillo said.

“But couldn’t they sign and trade him after he opts out, though? I thought they could,” Simmons responded. “I’m always confused by those rules. I think they can.”

A sign-and-trade deal, if the teams can execute one, would be more complicated than simply reaching an agreement before either James and/or George opts out near the end of June. However, if the Clippers believe George will actually leave his hometown, they may end up desperate to get something back in return. Then any allowable outcome is probably on the table.

Paul George Hasn’t Been as Good as LeBron James, But Likely Has More NBA Years Left

George, 34, has not been the player that James, 40, has been over the course of their respective careers, but he’s still proven himself elite as he enters his 15th NBA season.

The two-way wing has averaged 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the course of his professional tenure, per Basketball Reference.

George’s most recent contract with the Clippers was for four years and $176.3 million.