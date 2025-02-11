Early Rift Between Lakers Stars LeBron James, Luka Doncic Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ newest star duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic has the promise of revitalizing James late in his NBA career and potentially creating a championship contender in the short-term.

However, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin authored a report on Monday, February 10, outlining a rift between James and Doncic related to the Lakers’ recent trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, which was subsequently nullified due to a failed physical.

“What is clear is that Doncic will have a say,” McMenamin wrote. “And it wasn’t lost on James’ camp, sources said, that [general manager Rob] Pelinka prioritized Doncic’s involvement upon his arrival and immediately engaged in the Williams trade that he’d asked for, when James had for years wanted the team to trade its picks to improve its roster.”

Luka Doncic’s Presence on Lakers Ushers in New Era for LeBron James

James has long been the player of priority on the Lakers’ roster, though that has clearly changed with Doncic’s presence on the team.

It is not much of a surprise that Los Angeles would now look to the 25-year-old Doncic, who will turn 26 on February 28, as its top player considering his age compared to James. James turned 40 years old in late December.

However, it represents a paradigm shift that James has to deal with for the first time in his illustrious 22-year NBA career, which could potentially pose issues for the four-time MVP and four-time champion.

James has a player option for the 2025-26 campaign as well as a no-trade clause, which afford him full control over his Lakers future through next season. As such, Los Angeles runs the risk of alienating the superstar, who will start in the All-Star game yet again this month, and could potentially impact the team’s future with Doncic.

Doncic is only under contract through next year, which explains why Los Angeles is so concerned with meeting his demands, as losing him in free agency would be a catastrophic blow to the organization’s future over the next decade.

Lakers Connected to Myles Turner, Nic Claxton Trades in Summer 2025

There will be no lob threat or rim protector in Los Angeles for Doncic over the remainder of this season — save for a potential move on the buyout market — because of Williams’ failed physical. However, the Lakers are almost certain to prioritize the acquisition of a big man this summer, and there are a couple of good options.

“Two names continue to be mentioned in league circles as potential Lakers center trade targets this summer: Myles Turner and Nic Claxton,” Evan Sidery of Forbes wrote on February 9.

The Lakers now have Dalton Knecht and a 2031 first-round pick, which they included in the trade for Williams, to use as potential trade assets in a deal for a big man. Austin Reaves also has considerable trade value and could end up as part of a blockbuster deal this summer depending on whom the Lakers target.