Lakers’ Star Luka Doncic Turns Heads with New Appearance

The start of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason has been defined by change. With LeBron James set to depart in free agency, the team is officially turning things over to their star backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The front office is continuing to tinker with its supporting cast, but there’s good reason to believe this team will be one of the top contenders in the Western Conference.

As if there wasn’t already enough change in Los Angeles this offseason, Doncic appears to have taken it upon himself to switch things up even more. In new photos shared on social media, Doncic is seen sporting a new hairstyle, with the unexpected change quickly catching the attention of fans everywhere.

Luka Doncic Changes Hairstyle Ahead of Lakers’ 2026-27 Campaign

The Lakers have largely let James run the show over the past eight seasons, but after acquiring Doncic in a stunning trade with the Dallas Mavericks midway through the 2024-25 campaign, it became clear he was the franchise’s future. While the team wanted to keep James around this offseason, it is in a good spot with Doncic and Reaves leading the way forward.

In his first full season with Los Angeles, Doncic was as impressive as ever. He led the league in scoring for the second time in the past three years with 33.5 points per game, while also dishing out 8.3 assists per game and hauling in 7.7 rebounds per game. Add in the fact that he shot an efficient 47.6% from the field, and it’s clear that Doncic is one of the most efficient all-around players in the league.

While there are holes in Doncic’s game (most of which are present on the defensive end of the floor), he’s clearly a player worth building a franchise around. Doncic has embraced his new role with the Lakers, but he’s also switching things up ahead of the new season. In a photo shared by a fan on social media, Doncic was seen sporting a new middle-part hairstyle, which is something fans everywhere were quick to pick up on once they saw the picture.

Luka Doncic Set to Take Full Control of the Lakers

For his first season-and-a-half with the Lakers, Doncic was often forced to contend for touches alongside James and Reaves. While Reaves is still around, though, he’s the clear No. 2 option behind Doncic on offense, and he is the perfect complement for him, as he thrives in an off-ball role. Rather than having to cede control of the offense at times to James, Doncic will be the one at the controls whenever he’s on the floor moving forward.

As a result, it’d be wise to expect Doncic’s assist totals to rise in the upcoming season, as he’s also a superb playmaker in addition to being one of the most high-volume scorers in the league. It will certainly take some time to adjust to life without James, but when you have a player of Doncic’s caliber leading the way, it tends to make things much easier for all parties involved.