Luka Doncic Gets Major Update on Ex-Fiancée’s Child Support Case

Around five months after Anamaria Goltes formally requested child support from Luka Doncic, the legal battle in California ended for now.

According to Edward Lewis of The New York Post, Goltes’ child support case against the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been dismissed without prejudice. Her representative, Evan C. Itzkowitz, tried to get the case dropped earlier this month.

Doncic’s lawyer Laura Wasser had some fiery words for Goltes and Itzkowitz during their remote appearance in front of judge Melissa C. Lyons.

“I believe that was in our paperwork, your honor, that this never should have been filed in the first place,” Wasser said. “But I believe that Mr. Itzkowitz is about to tell you that he’s requested a dismissal of the entire action, and you don’t even need to rule on our motion to quash.”

It’s unclear if the case filed by Goltes in Slovenia will be affected by the child support case in California getting dismissed. She can refile it at a later date, though she reportedly want to resolve her issues with her ex-fiancé amicably.

Luka Doncic Facing $50 Million Settlement

TMZ Sports reported earlier this month that Anamaria Goltes has filed a claim in Slovenia against Luka Doncic. Goltes is reportedly looking for a $50 million settlement from the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

The Slovenian model also wants to reduce Doncic’s custody rights to their two daughters from twice a week to just once a week.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Anamaria has filed a new claim in Slovenia … and she is seeking $40 million for herself … we assume the remaining $10 million is for their two daughters,” TMZ reported. “Luka has said he’d do anything for his kids, so $10 mil may be realistic for them, but the $40 mil is a whole other story. “We’re also told she wants to strip Luka of some of his custody rights. Currently, he has the kids at least 2 days a week, and she wants to reduce it to one day a week.” View this post on Instagram Doncic and Goltes have known each other since they were teenagers in Slovenia. They began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2023. They share two daughters together, Gabriela born in December 2023 and Olivia born in December 2025. The Lakers superstar acknowledged his split with Goltes last March after her child support case against him went public.

Luka Doncic Spending Time With Daughters

After getting cleared to resume basketball activities in May, Luka Doncic announced that he won’t be playing for Slovenia in the two windows of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament this offseason.

Doncic is taking his time resting, getting healthier and spending more time with his two daughters. He was away from them after Anamaria Goltes took them back to Slovenia last season.

It will be interesting to see if Doncic’s personal life would have an effect on his game next season with the new-look Los Angeles Lakers.