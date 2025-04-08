Lakers’ Luka Dončić Surprise Injury Headlines Loaded Report

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ injury report for Tuesday’s rematch against the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder is very long.

But the biggest surprise is Luka Dončić‘s injury — right groin strain — the first time it came up in the injury report.

The Lakers might rest Dončić on the first night of a back-to-back schedule in anticipation of an emotionally charged homecoming in Dallas against the Mavericks, his former team, on Wednesday.

Dončić is just one of the six Lakers players listed as questionable to play. LeBron James (left groin strain), Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle effusion), Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) and Bronny James (illness).

Rui Hachimura is out to manage his left patellar tendinopathy, the injury that cost him 12 games, while Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) remains unavailable.

In contrast, the Thunder have no rotation player in their injury report.

The Lakers had a statement win against the Thunder on Sunday 126-99 to get a 1.5-game separation from the Denver Nuggets for the No. 3 seed in the stacked Western Conference.

Dončić dropped 22 points, including five 3-pointers in the first half as the Lakers pulled away early. The Slovenian star finished with 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting with seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

“I think it brings the competitive spirit out of me,” Dončić told reporters after the win. “It brings the best out of me. Going against Lu Dort is a tough job. He’s one of the best defenders in the NBA, so it brings me more motive to try and win the game.”

Reaves added 20 points while LeBron had 19 and seven assists.

The Lakers shot a blistering 22-of-40 from the 3-point line to run away with their 48th win of the season.

Jason Kidd on Facing Luka: ‘Just Another Game’

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd is treating Dončić’s homecoming on Wednesday just like any other game on the calendar.

“Just another home game,” Kidd told reporters following their 135-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

While Kidd was dismissive from the game perspective, he acknowledged their fans’ sentiments on the controversial trade.

“It should be electric,” Kidd said of the atmosphere. “I think the fans will be excited to see Luka. We’ll be excited to figure out how to protect [our] home.”

The Mavericks are 12-18 overall and 7-7 at home since the trade. But their woeful record was also inflated by the spate of injuries to their key players led by Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and their center Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.

Davis has since returned while Irving is already out for the season with an ACL injury and could miss the early part of next season as well.

Anthony Davis’ Cold Message Ahead of Lakers Game

The Mavericks are 5-2 with Davis in the lineup and 1-0 with both Davis and Irving.

Davis is averaging 20.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Mavericks primarily playing as a power forward, his preferred position.

In contrast, the Lakers are 15-9 with Dončić, who is averaging 27.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.6 steals since the trade.

Emotions will run high but Davis was adamant he’s already moved on.

“No emotions,” Davis told reporters about the highly-anticipated matchup after recording 27 points, nine rebounds and six turnovers in a losing effort to the Clippers.