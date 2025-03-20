Lakers Suffer Yet Another Tough Injury Blow Ahead of Bucks Game

The Los Angeles Lakers will end the toughest stretch of their regular-season schedule with none of their top three stars.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Austin Reaves (right ankle), Luka Dončić (right ankle) will join LeBron James (left groin) in street clothes on the bench when the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks this Thursday, March 20, for their sixth game in eight days — the second night of a back-to-back schedule.

Rui Hachimura (left knee) also remains out while Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right groin) are also doubtful to play.

All hands are on deck with the Lakers severely shorthanded against the Bucks.

Lakers coach JJ Redick has no choice but to lean on rookie Dalton Knecht and veterans Jaxson Hayes, Gabe Vincent, Shake Milton and two-way player Jordan Goodwin.

Bronny James is also expected to get into the rotation.

Lakers’ 9-Game Home Winning Streak in Jeopardy

The Lakers are coming off a 120-108 win over the Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray-less Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 19, with Dončić dropping 21 of his 31 points in the first quarter that set the tone.

It was Dončić’s highest-scoring quarter this season. He added eight rebounds and seven assists in just 32 minutes as he rested the entire fourth quarter. The Lakers deemed it not enough to play Dončić against the Bucks. It will mark the third game Dončić will miss since joining the Lakers.

The Lakers are 11-5 with Dončić in the lineup.

Meanwhile, Reaves was having the best stretch of his career before this ill-timed injury. Over his last five games, the undrafted guard has averaged 29.0 points, 7.2 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 40.4% from the 3-point line. He had 22 points and eight assists during Wednesday’s win against the Nuggets.

The Lakers had just gotten back to third seed with their ninth straight win at home. That streak is in great danger against the Bucks, whose stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were called to a private meeting with coach Doc Rivers following their 104-93 loss to a Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, March 18.

Bronny James Responds to Criticisms

Bronny reads the criticisms. But unlike his father, LeBron, who confronted ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the younger James takes those negative comments in stride.

“‘My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down and come to work and be positive every day,’” Bronny said in an interview with The Athletic. “‘But sometimes it just fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a [expletive] robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions.’”

While his playing time in the NBA is limited to garbage minutes except when the Lakers were shorthanded, Bronny has made great strides in the G League.

Following a poor start to his pro career, Bronny is averaging 20.6 points on 43/36/80 shooting split to go with 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.6 minutes over his last nine games in the G League.

Bronny has another opportunity to show his development against the Bucks.