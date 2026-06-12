Magic Johnson Sends Clear Message to Rob Pelinka Before Lakers Critical Offseason

Earvin “Magic” Johnson believes the Los Angeles Lakers already possess the hardest piece to find in today’s NBA.

His advice now is simple: build the right team around him.

The Lakers legend offered unsolicited guidance to president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka this week, urging the franchise to prioritize youth, athleticism and defensive versatility as it enters a pivotal offseason centered around Luka Doncic.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Johnson outlined what he believes should be the organization’s top priority as it attempts to return to championship contention.

“They’ve got to get younger. They’ve got to get more athletic,” Johnson said. “When you look at the teams that are winning now, they’re athletic. They’re younger.”

The comments come as the Lakers prepare for a transformative summer that could include decisions on LeBron James‘ future, Austin Reaves‘ next contract and how best to maximize Doncic’s championship window.

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Magic Johnson Identifies Lakers’ Biggest Weakness

Johnson’s assessment wasn’t about star power.

The Lakers already possess one of the league’s most dominant offensive players in Doncic, who is expected to serve as the foundation of the franchise for years to come.

Instead, Johnson focused on the supporting cast.

Throughout the season, the Lakers struggled to consistently defend elite athletic teams, generate transition offense and match the speed and versatility of the league’s emerging contenders.

Johnson believes those shortcomings have become increasingly difficult to overcome in today’s NBA.

Rather than chasing another aging star, the Hall of Famer suggested the Lakers should focus on surrounding Doncic with younger, more athletic two-way players capable of defending multiple positions and thriving in an up-tempo system.

NBA’s New Contenders Show Lakers a Blueprint

Johnson’s advice is backed by results.

The Lakers finished just 1-7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs during the regular season. Both teams rely on youth, athleticism and defensive versatility.

Moreover, the Thunder have already proven that model can win a championship. Oklahoma City became the second-youngest title team in NBA history last season.

Meanwhile, the Spurs pushed the blueprint even further. They entered the NBA Finals with the youngest starting lineup in league history.

What San Antonio lacks in experience, it makes up for with athleticism. The Spurs play fast, defend aggressively and pressure opponents for 48 minutes.

The playoffs reinforced Johnson’s point.

After Luka Doncic went down with an injury, Oklahoma City swept the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. As a result, Los Angeles’ lack of athleticism and depth became impossible to ignore.

Luka Doncic Gives Lakers a Championship Foundation

The encouraging news for Los Angeles is that it already has the hardest piece to acquire.

Doncic remains one of the NBA’s premier offensive engines and is widely regarded as a generational talent capable of carrying a championship-caliber offense.

League executives have long stressed the importance of surrounding Doncic with athletic wings, defenders and secondary playmakers who can complement his strengths while covering weaknesses elsewhere on the floor.

Johnson’s comments echoed that philosophy.

The Lakers don’t necessarily need another superstar.

They need the right roster.

Rob Pelinka Faces Defining Offseason

Few front-office executives enter the summer under more pressure than Pelinka.

LeBron James is weighing his future, Austin Reaves is expected to command a lucrative new contract and the Lakers remain in search of frontcourt help, perimeter defense and additional athleticism.

How Pelinka navigates those decisions could determine whether the Lakers remain contenders during Doncic’s prime years.

For Johnson, the blueprint is straightforward.

Get younger, faster and more athletic.

The teams setting the standard in today’s NBA are proving that formula works.

The Lakers legend believes Los Angeles would be wise to follow it.

As the franchise enters a new era centered on Doncic, Johnson’s message serves as both advice and warning: the Lakers cannot afford to ignore the direction the league is heading.