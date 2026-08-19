Projected NBA Trade Lands Lakers a $109M Elite Center in 3-Team Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have featured plenty of roster movement this offseason. LeBron James’ departure in free agency set off a wave of moves and the official start of the Luka Doncic era.

The Lakers got to work, adding Walker Kessler as the expected center of the future in a seismic sign-and-trade. From there, the Lakers made major use of the free agent market, signing stars Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamumkelashvili, Kevon Looney, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Quentin Grimes. Not to mention bringing back Austin Reaves on a fresh four-year deal.

But the Lakers are still light at two key positions, including on the wing and at center. To address the big man spot, L.A. can go many ways, but it might be a safe bet to go after Milwaukee Bucks elite two-way big man Myles Turner.

Turner is a Bit Pricey But a Perfect Match for Luka Doncic

Turner, 30, is a well-established star on both sides of the floor. After helping the Indiana Pacers reach the 2025 NBA Finals, Turner signed with the Bucks in free agency as an ideal stretch five big man to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Overall, a dysfunctional Bucks season put Turner somewhat under the radar. With Milwaukee now in rebuild mode, Turner figures to be one of the next players out the door. Here’s how the Lakers could grab Turner in a trade.

Lakers receive: Myles Turner and second round picks in 2032 and 2033 (via PHI)

Bucks receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero and a 2031 second round pick (from LAL, via WAS)

76ers receive: Bronny James

In this hypothetical trade, the Lakers pick up a legitimate starting big man, giving L.A. another option in its back pocket, including the ability to roll out a double-big lineup when needed.

The Bucks unload the roughly $83 million left on Turner’s deal and pick up some young assets and a second round pick. The Sixers reunite James with his father.

Turner is the Ultimate Dependable Big Man Behind Kessler

Turner may be on a large contract, but he has played in at least 70 regular season games in each of the last three seasons. He has been reliable.

The veteran big man is also an excellent stretch five option; Turner has shot nearly 39 percent from the 3-point line over the last two seasons. He would give the Lakers the frontcourt perimeter threat they lack. Not only that, but Turner is also an elite defender, especially at the rim. He has led the league in blocks twice in his 10-year career.

With the Lakers roster count above league compliance, a trade appears to be on the horizon. L.A. is reportedly exploring center options.

“Between Looney’s 21 games and the five Kessler played last season, the Lakers are, according to team and league sources, hunting for reinforcement at the center position,” team insider Dan Woike reported. “But that search won’t be easy. The center market is largely a mess. In addition, the Lakers already have 16 guaranteed contracts and no open roster spots.”

Turner shouldn’t be a difficult get for the Lakers with the Bucks early into a rebuild. A veteran with plenty of postseason experience, Turner is a strong player for the Lakers to target.