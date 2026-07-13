NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Options Shrink, Warriors Move & Big Board

Welcome back to the NBA trade rumor mill, where we are all just waiting on LeBron James, as is most of the league. You get the sense he is basking in being the center of attention this late in the summer, no? Let’s start with James’ former team …

The trajectory of the Lakers’ summer took a turn on Sunday when the team made official and announced the addition of Collin Sexton and the contract of Austin Reaves. That put the Lakers over the salary cap and laid to rest speculation that they would waive and stretch the remaining salary of Jarred Vanderbilt to create another chunk of room (about $7 million) that could be used to sign a free agent, with Jonathan Kuminga being the obvious target.

The Lakers can only use a veteran minimum contract to add players now.

With the cap-space option off the table, Kuminga’s options are pretty well in focus, and they depend on LeBron James. That’s because the Hawks would have to sign-and-trade Kuminga to get a deal done, and there really isn’t anything on the Lakers’ roster that they value–the Lakers could offer a pick swap in 2032 or two second round picks along with some combination of Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia and maybe a deep-bench player.

The Hawks do value pieces on the Cavaliers, though, even if it just a deal that is built around Max Strus, who would at least be a rotation player in Atlanta. The preference, then, would be Cleveland. But if James signs with the Cavaliers this week, the Cavs will pull out of the Kuminga chase, and leave the Lakers as the top option.

The Hawks could still re-sign Kuminga themselves, and it is still possible a dark horse candidate gets into the mix. But increasingly, it looks like the Lakers will need to sign a minimum guy to fill their power forward/big defensive wing spot.

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Hire a Coach With LeBron Ties

The Warriors’ hiring of Frank Vogel as a new assistant coach to Steve Kerr set the conspiracy theorists in motion, with the thinking being that Vogel was heading to Golden State to help lure LeBron James and set up an Anthony Davis trade. Vogel coached both with the Lakers when they won a championship in the 2020 Orlando bubble. It’s a nice thought but … no. Vogel’s hiring is on the basis of Kerr’s need for a defensive assistant, and he is the best available. James choosing the Warriors would be coincidence, and there’s still no sign that an Anthony Davis trade is in the works.

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Speaking of Davis, one NBA executive has a pretty good reason for why he’s staying put in Washington–the Wizards are under a strict mandate to get things turned around after just 50 wins in their last three seasons. Both coach Brian Keefe and president Michael Winger have their jobs on the line this year. “They are not acting like a team that is still trying to collect assets,” one GM said. “They’re trying to make the playoffs.”

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The Mavericks continue to be the team that execs around the NBA feel will still have a trade up their sleeves, with Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington and Klay Thompson being on the front line of trade talks. Dallas can be patient, but the Mavs are expected to get something done in the coming weeks.

NBA Trade Rumors: Star Talk

Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball … and maybe Kawhi Leonard (?) have been traded. Will there be other star deals?

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) The Pistons continue to be the only team really connected to Durant in a meaningful way, though it’s fair to question how meaningful the interest is. Durant is dropping hints about wanting to play for Detroit. But it’s complicated. Detroit is naturally hesitant about a 37-year-old veteran who has been a headache pretty much everywhere he has been. Oh, and you would have to pay him $90 million over the next two years at a time when the Pistons are trying to work out a deal for Jalen Duren and have an Ausar Thompson contract extension to work out.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) Dealing Murray might be too much to ask of the Nuggets, but there is a financial crunch in Denver and sending Murray away would help the team reset and build a roster more focused no Nikola Jokic. Still, the Nuggets are more likely to move off of Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon or Christian Braun. What they do next might be decided by how the Peyton Watson situation plays out.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million, including player option.) Davis has been the subject of much speculation this offseason, but around the league, there isn’t a sense he is going to be dealt. The Wizards would like to get Davis on the floor and see if he can help them compete for a playoff spot. If not, he could be dealt by the February trade deadline.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks have not been looking for Irving trades, and their position is they intend to keep him. He’s been a positive force in the locker room and has been getting healthier.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) Butler continues to be the subject od trade rumors, but it does not appear that the Warriors will look to move him. He’s the team’s main path to adding another star, as he is probably out until Christmas or later as he recovers from January ACL surgery. There are not many teams looking to add a rehabbing 36-year-old to their mix, and the Warriors are not likely to find a player who is better than Butler when healthy.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Young Crowd

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under (OK, 26 for Trey Murphy) crowd.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody has developed into a valuable piece for Golden State, but a nasty knee injury could keep him out for most of next season. The Warriors are short on time, so could move Moody to make room for LeBron James, or for another potential move. Even with the injury, Moody’s upside and reasonable contract make him an asset.

Jalen Duren, Pistons. (Remaining contract: restricted free agent.) Sign-and-trade options for Duren are all but extinguished–were the Pistons ever really weighing a deal with the Kings for Domantas Sabonis? The Pistons have made moves to be able to give Duren more money, and that’s the likely way this all plays out.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) It does look increasingly like Murphy will stay put. He is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, there are questions on how serious New Orleans would be about trading him. One exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four first-round picks) to pry him from New Orleans, though that price has dropped a bit. Still, there’s been no movement yet.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) The roster is far too expensive, and if LeBron James comes aboard, the guy who will most likely suffer is Mobley–James will need 15 or so shots per game, and will take away touches from Mobley. The Cavs are partly at fault for not paving the way for Mobley’s development. But they’re in win-now mode, and he might be better off elsewhere. Cleveland could take back a good haul for him.

Peyton Watson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: restricted free agent.) The long restricted free-agent slog is on for Watson, and the Nuggets have surprised many by not being aggressive in moving players to create some breathing room to keep Watson. There isn’t much of a sign-and-trade market now, and it is possible that the Nugs are just waiting for the James situation to resolve itself before shopping Cam Johnson as a James Plan B. But there isn’t much cap space out there, so it won’t be easy for Denver to save significant money.

Eastern Conference Targets: Cavaliers Options

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) If the Cavs want to make a move to entice LeBron James to Cleveland, Allen could be the bait. It’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Evan Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get some relief and a contributor. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint.

Max Strus, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $16 million.) The Cavs are trying hard to fit everything under the second apron, and that likely means moving off Strus, if they can find a taker. He would be sacrificed to get LeBron James in.

Dennis Schroder, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: one year, $14.6 million.) Schroder has played for 11 teams in the NBA so far, and the Cavs would be open to making it 12 as they seek to duck the second apron and still stay in the contending picture.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) Milwaukee has little incentive to keep Turner, but reports suggest they are not shopping him. The Bucks don’t control their next draft picks in the four coming drafts, so they can’t exactly tank or seek to get into the lottery. Still, the Bucks have more to gain by playing young bigs Dieng and Kel’El Ware significant minutes so he could keep popping up in NBA trade rumors.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Rumors have started cropping up about Porter Jr., but the Nets have not gotten the kind of draft-asset offers they’d hoped for. New draft rules mean the Nets will want to be competitive next season, so Porter could stick around and be dealt at the February deadline.

Derrick White, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $98 million.) The Celtics were not as disappointed in White and his terrible shooting season (39.4% from the field) as the rest of us, so it is doubtful they will move him in the end. But after the Brown trade, the door is at least open.

Western Conference Targets: Blazers Backcourt

Keldon Johnson, Spurs. (Remaining contract: one year, $17.5 million.) The reigning Sixth Man of the Year is heading into the final season of his contract, and San Antonio is likely to phase out his minutes in favor of younger players. He is still a valued leader on the team, but he could be a chip worth cashing in if the Spurs can land a first-round pick.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) Sabonis has had some nibbles, but no bites. There was a rumor that the Hornets were planning to trade for him, but that proved fruitless. Then there was the Jalen Duren sign-and-trade with the Pistons, which was far-fetched from the beginning. This one might have to wait until the season gets going.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $72 million, with player option.) Certainly, something has to give in Portland with the arrival of Morant. Holiday is not getting any younger, but he has value around the NBA.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) The Wolves might be a longshot for LeBron James, but they’re holding steady to see what happens with him going forward. If he lands elsewhere, the Wolves will need to evaluate their frontcourt and could find that dealing Gobert, who is up for an extension this summer, is their best bet to bring in younger options.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million.) LaVine picked up the player option worth $49 million. There was some hope that he could be waived, but after the Kings let DeMar DeRozan go, they’ll keep LaVine on the books and hope they can find a place to dump him.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that, and the Nuggets have not pushed hard for a trade.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 3 years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s top options. The concern is whether the guy the Mavs want to be their stalwart center–Dereck Lively II–can stay healthy. Lively has played 98 games in three seasons.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Washington’s extension kicks in this year, though, so he might be a better trade target down the line.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Another aging Mav! Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter. The addition of Tarik Biberovic is more incentive to move Thompson.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but a report from The Stein Line suggests the Nuggets are not going that route … yet.

What’s Been Done: NBA’s Blockbusters

The NBA has had a busy summer, interspersed with some controversy. Here’s what’s happened so far …

Celtics-Sixers Trade

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) The Celtics set out to find a package of four first-round picks or a young superstar, but came away with about half that. A 2028 first-round pick that could convert to a swap, Philly’s 2031 unprotected first-rounder, and two second-round picks.

Paul George, Sixers. (Remaining contract: two years, $110 million, including player option). George has been healthy for just 78 games over the last two seasons, and the Celtics could look to trade him off, either in the short-term or the longer term.

Heat-Bucks Trade

The deal that kicked off the summer was the one most expected to be expanded, but wound up staying a two-teamer.

Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) TRADED to Heat. The deal is done, and Antetokounmpo is off to Miami. Bobby Portis also is going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Bobby Portis, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including player option.) TRADED to Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) TRADED to Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick. But the Bucks could still seek to move Herro before the trade becomes official.

Hornets-Timberwolves-Nets-Bulls Trade

The Wolves have combined their two major transactions, which may be expanded further still before the whole deal is finalized.

LaMelo Ball. (Remaining contract: three years, $131 million.) TRADED to Timberwolves. Ball will connect with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota as the team tries to give the offense a strong No. 2 scoring option without moving off of Jaden McDaniels. The Hornets will get Naz Reid and a first-round pick in 2033, plus three swaps and three second-round picks. This deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Naz Reid. (Remaining contract: three years, $103 million). TRADED to Hornets. The Wolves did not want to trade Reid, of course, and now are faced with a severe weakness in the frontcourt. But they feel the cost of replacing him was outweighed by the Ball opportunity. Again, this deal was folded into the Wolves’ Julius Randle-Nets trade.

Julius Randle. (Remaining contract: two years, $69 million including player option.) TRADED to Nets. Randle is heading to the Nets after a miserable playoff performance sent up subtle shots from teammates and wide calls to ship out Randle. The Wolves did so, and used the resulting flexibility to re-sign Dosunmu and acquire LaMelo Ball.

Nic Claxton. (Remaining contract: two years, $42 million.) TRADED to Bulls. The Bulls gave up next to nothing as the Nets were looking to simply clear Claxton off their books. Chicago is hoping for a bounce back now that he is out of Brooklyn.

Grizzlies-Blazers trade

Ja Morant. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) TRADED to Blazers. Portland took the gamble on Morant, sending out Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, finally giving some closure to the Grizz.

Jerami Grant. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) TRADED to Memphis. Memphis could ride it out with Grant, but might look to flip him elsewhere, perhaps during the season. Clippers-Pistons-Grizzlies-Mavericks-Wizards-Bucks Trade A classic NBA deal that started as Isaiah Stewart going to Memphis, but has ballooned since. We’ll arrange this one by team for clarity’s sake. GRIZZLIES GET: Isaiah Stewart, D’Angelo Russell, AJ Johnson, five second-round picks. (Lose: Santi Aldama.) PISTONS GET: John Collins, Taurean Prince, Gary Harris. (Lose: Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, Marcus Sasser.) CLIPPERS GET: Trade exception. (Lose: John Collins.) WIZARDS GET: Khris Middleton. (Lose: D’Angelo Russell.) BUCKS GET: Caris LeVert. (Lose: Taurean Prince, Gary Harris, AJ Johnson.) MAVERICKS GET: Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser. (Lose: Khris Middleton.) Raptors-Clippers Trade Now, the NBA has undone this trade as it works out punishment for the Aspiration scandal, but it’s still likely to get done once that situation is settled. Kawhi Leonard. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) TRADED to Toronto. Despite the lingering Aspiration scandal, the Clippers moved Leonard to the Raptors for a package of Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks (2031 and 2033), plus a swap and two second-round picks. Brandon Ingram. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) TRADED to LA Clippers. Ingram heads to LA in the Kawhi Leonard deal.

Pistons-Thunder Trade

Isaiah Joe. (Remaining contract: Two years, $22.6 million, including team option.) TRADED to Pistons. Joe was dealt to the Pistons in a salary dump as Oklahoma City wrestles with cutting payroll while still maintaining status as a Finals contender. Joe averaged 11.1 points and made 42.3% of his 3s last year.

Suns-Hornets Trade

Miles Bridges. (Remaining contract: One year, $22 million) TRADED to Suns. The interest in Bridges was limited because of his 2022 domestic abuse case, but the Suns decided they could stomach that history. The Hornets are sending the Suns a 2029 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick for Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale and a 2033 first-rounder.