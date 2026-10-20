NBA Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis & 10 Blockbuster Targets for the New Season

Well, friends, we made it through a busy and pretty incredible summer on the NBA trade rumor mill, and we are now hoping that the regular season gives us the same blessings.

We’ve got something a little different, looking at the 10 players we are expecting to be big-time trade targets as the year goes one, players who will be most discussed when it comes to looking through and whispering about NBA trade rumors. Let’s get started with a name we would not have had on a list like this three months ago.

NBA Trade Rumors: KAT, AD & Paolo Banchero



Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. Look, the Knicks have set themselves up to be fixtures on the NBA trade rumor market this season. Trading away Towns would be terribly unwise for the Knicks, but not settling on an extension for Towns as he heads toward free agency was unwise, too. So the fact hat the Knicks have not done the second thing leads to an assumption that they’re at least somewhat open to do the first thing. Is there an offer that would get the Knicks to the table? Probably not. But it will be endlessly discussed.



Anthony Davis, Wizards. This is a good combination of circumstances that should pave the way for a deal eventually. Davis has never really appeared to want to be in Washington, and though the Wizards have done their best to drum up excitement for his arrival, there’s not a lot of sense in this marriage. If Davis can just play well and adequately put to rest concerns about his availability for the first three months, teams will come knocking.



Paolo Banchero, Magic. The Magic have tough choices to make going forward. Banchero is not a franchise player as far as serious franchises go, but he is being paid like one. Nor is Franz Wagner, who is also being paid like one. The magic are facing the second apron and are hoping the addition of new coach Sean Sweeney will right a ship they thought was pointed toward being a contender. If they are middling this year, Banchero (and/or Wagner) will be all over the NBA trade rumor mill.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kyrie, MPJ and Darius Garland



Michael Porter Jr., Nets. The Nets want to win, and they’ve added veterans they hope can lead the youngsters to at least make a run at the playoffs. If it becomes obvious that won’t happen, no one knows how to kick a quick rebuild into great better than the Nets. Porter Jr. is a star shooter and scorer who will have value as a $41 million expiring deal.



Darius Garland, Clippers. The Clippers are licking their wounds after the five-first-round-pick penalty from the Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard scandal settled in, and while it is not clear which path the team will take next–or the ramifications from the fact that their owner and GM are currently suspended–collecting draft picks and cap space would be a good idea. Garland is the only player on the roster who could potentially warrant a package of two first-rounders though his injury history would be an obstacle. As with everyone on this list, a good and healthy start would make him a strong NBA trade rumor target.



Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. Irving has two years and $82 million on his contract, with a player option in the second year. Nothing is imminent on an Irving trade and there have not been active discussions on moving him as teams want to see he has healed up after a torn ACL. Like a lot of veterans, the idea is to play him through January, build value and see if something can be done at the deadline. The Mavs won’t be afraid to keep him around, but they’re configuring the roster around youth, and Irving is 34.



Trey Murphy, Pelicans. It could be argued that Murphy was the NBA trade rumor candidate of the year in 2025-26, as teams all over the league pestered the Pelicans to make a move on him. But the Pelicans were wise to wait, because they want to see how this season comes together and because Murphy’s value has only gone up. The Pelicans could also have Zion Williamson on the market sooner rather than later.

Time for Another De’Aaron Fox Trade?

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. Sabonis was the subject of a lot more media rumor chatter than the subject of actual front office talk between the Kings and other teams. The Pistons and Hornets were rumored to have interest but, from what we’ve been told, that’s not really true. Nobody was all that interested in Sabonis, not until he gets back on the floor and playing. after being on the floor for only two briefs stints last season.



De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. It is going to be awfully hard to trade Fox because of his contract, which runs four years and $223 million. He does figure to crop back up in NBA trade rumors if, in fact, he plays well coming out of the gate and if the Spurs are willing to take back non-expiring money for him. Fox does not have a long-term future in San Antonio, but he does have a long-term contract.



Myles Turner, Bucks. It’s not hard to imagine a team with high hopes for the season suffering an injury in the middle, being left without a real answer at center and quickly dialing up the Bucks to fire up the NBA trade rumors and make a deal for Turner. He’s got three years and $83 million left on his contract, the final year being a player option, and that is an obvious obstacle for a big man. But he makes 3s and blocks shots, and that fits anywhere.