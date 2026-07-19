Lakers Make Brutal Decision on Undrafted Gem Amid Roster Debate

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ 2026 NBA Summer League campaign came to an end on Saturday with a 92-88 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Despite narrowly missing out on the tournament finals, the Lakers enjoyed a productive summer, finishing 4-1 in Las Vegas and 6-2 overall when including the California Classic.

Recent draft picks Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero were among the team’s biggest success stories, while returning two-way guard Chris Manon and G League standout Arthur Kaluma also boosted their stock with impressive performances.

The same cannot be said for rookie guard Peter Suder.

After signing a two-way contract immediately following the NBA Draft, Suder entered Summer League viewed as another potential undrafted success story for the Lakers.

Instead, the 22-year-old endured a difficult introduction to professional basketball, leaving his roster spot under increasing scrutiny.

Lakers Send Worrying Message to Rookie Two-Way Guard

Suder did not see the floor in Saturday’s finale against the Warriors, finishing the game with a DNP.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the rookie was healthy and available, but the Lakers coaching staff elected not to play him.

The decision capped off a disappointing Summer League for Suder, who struggled to establish himself despite receiving a two-way contract before playing a professional game.

Across six appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, he averaged 5.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 17.5 minutes per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 22.2% from three-point range. He also averaged 2.0 turnovers per game.

His brightest moment came in a July 11 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, when he scored 14 points in just 16 minutes off the bench, shooting 5-of-8 from the field and knocking down two three-pointers.

Outside of that performance, however, Suder struggled to make a consistent impact. He failed to score more than five points in four of his six outings and never truly found his rhythm.

Whether the Lakers remain committed to Suder is now one of the biggest questions heading into training camp, particularly with only three two-way roster spots available.

At the same time, Arthur Kaluma spent the summer making a compelling case to claim one of them.

Arthur Kaluma Continues to Strengthen NBA Case

While Suder’s stock slipped, Kaluma’s only continued to rise.

Across seven Summer League games between the California Classic and Las Vegas, the 24-year-old averaged 17.3 points in just 22.9 minutes while shooting 55.1% from the field, 38.9% from three-point range, and 79.2% at the free-throw line.

He also contributed 3.7 rebounds, including 1.0 offensive rebound, along with 1.7 assists, consistently showcasing the athleticism, defensive versatility, and high-energy style that NBA teams covet.

His standout performances, highlighted by a 34-point explosion against Dallas, sparked growing calls from Lakers fans and media for the forward to be rewarded with a two-way contract.

Kaluma is not currently under an NBA contract and the Lakers only own his returning G League rights. This leaves him free to sign either a standard deal or a two-way contract with any team.

If another franchise moves first, the Lakers would receive nothing in return.

That reality could force Los Angeles to reevaluate its current two-way roster before training camp begins.

AK Okereke, Manon, and Suder currently occupy the Lakers’ three two-way contracts. While Manon strengthened his position with an impressive Summer League, the other two spots appear far less secure.

With the Lakers’ 15-man roster now full following the signing of Ziaire Williams, a two-way contract represents Kaluma’s clearest path to remaining in Los Angeles.

Without one, he remains free to pursue opportunities elsewhere, and after the summer he has put together, there is every chance another franchise could make a move.

Standing 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Kaluma fits the long, athletic, two-way wing profile that has become one of the NBA’s most sought-after archetypes, making him an intriguing option for teams around the league.