The Los Angeles Lakers are without wing Quentin Grimes for the team’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, as the free-agent addition suffered a finger injury in the Sunday night win over the Detroit Pistons. While there were initial concerns that Grimes’ injury could cause a long-term absence, according to the latest updates, the Lakers aren’t expecting him to miss a ton of time.

Grimes signed a four-year, $60 million deal with Los Angeles over the summer to become the team’s fourth-highest-paid player. While he hasn’t had a great start to the year, the Lakers would prefer him to be healthy and available on a nightly basis.

After Grimes suffered his finger injury in the Lakers’ win over the Pistons, X-rays returned negative, and though he was ruled out for the team’s Monday night game, the latest updates should signal good news for Los Angeles.

When Is Quentin Grimes Coming Back? Lakers Announce Positive Injury Update

For now, it is uncertain when Grimes will return from his injury for the Lakers. However, ahead of the team’s game against the Hawks, head coach JJ Redick offered a positive update on his status.

“No worries,” Redick said, per team reporter Benjamin Royer. “Just some swelling…So I think just being cautious with it, and hopefully he’s back, you know, the next game or so.”

“No worries,” over Quentin Grimes’ finger, Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “Just some swelling. … So I think just being cautious with it, and hopefully he's back, you know, the next game or so.” https://t.co/MkG2DJY1In — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) November 9, 2026

Grimes went down with the finger injury on Sunday, leaving the game after scoring 12 points and dishing out four assists in 33 minutes.

“Quentin Grimes just went back to the Lakers locker room with a member of the medical staff,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported.

After that win, Grimes had an X-ray on his finger, which came back negative. It was good news for a Lakers team that still needs all the help it can get out of its wings this season.

“Grimes banged a finger on his R hand, per the Lakers. X-rays taken at the arena came back negative,” McMenamin added in a subsequent Grimes injury update.

Grimes banged a finger on his R hand, per the Lakers. X-rays taken at the arena came back negative. https://t.co/DQKMtvJnvn — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 9, 2026

Despite the positive injury news, Grimes was still listed on the Lakers’ injury report as out for the game against the Hawks.

He is officially listed as ‘out’ due to a right finger sprain, but as Redick said in his latest Grimes injury update, it doesn’t look like the player will be out for an extended period.

The Lakers have been cautious with other injuries so far this season, so it makes sense the team is playing the long game amid the hot start to the year.

Los Angeles’ Key Free Agent Addition So Far This Season

As mentioned, Grimes signed with the Lakers for $60 million to become the fourth-highest-paid player on the team, only behind Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler on the franchise’s salary cap.

Before the season, there was an expectation he’d be the starting small forward, but so far this year, that’s only been the case on one occasion when Doncic was sitting out. Instead, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, and Jake LaRavia have all been the different starting forwards for the Purple and Gold, even though each is making significantly less money than the 26-year-old.

It’s been a bit of a down campaign for Grimes so far, as through 11 games, Grimes is averaging eight points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 43.1/25.6/68.8 shooting splits in 25.9 minutes per appearance.

With his latest injury, this is the first game of the year Grimes has missed. However, as Redick said in his update on the wing, it doesn’t look like he’ll miss much time. Though Grimes hasn’t necessarily been as advertised for the Lakers so far, he remains a key piece in the rotation, regardless of what his poor numbers might show.

Along with missing Grimes due to injury, Los Angeles is without Reaves on Monday night, as he sat out with an illness.

With Reaves and Quentin Grimes (sprained finger) out, and the Lakers playing on the second night of a back-to-back, JJ Redick said he plans to give rotation minutes to LAL rookie Cameron Carr tonight https://t.co/niItlUV3X8 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 9, 2026

The next chance for both to return is in the team’s next game on Wednesday, as the Lakers continue a four-game road trip to play the Milwaukee Bucks.