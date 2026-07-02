Reason Behind Lakers Picking Walker Kessler Over Jalen Duren Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves throughout the NBA after acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

The Lakers were in dire need of a starting center to pair with Luka Doncic, and they were looking at Kessler and Jalen Duren.

Kessler cost two first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and two first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030. He also signed a four-year, $130 million contract to become the Lakers’ starting center next season.

Why Lakers Chose Walker Kessler Over Jalen Duren

There’s no denying that Jalen Duren had a better season than Walker Kessler, mainly due to availability. Duren had his breakout campaign and became an All-Star, while Kessler appeared in just five games after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

Despite the injury concern, the Lakers still picked Kessler over Duren. But why did Rob Pelinka and company risk the franchise’s future for an injury-prone big man?

According to Sam Vicenzie of The Athletic, it all came down to Kessler’s defense and how he fits with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

“He’s the kind of interior presence a team needs if it’s going to employ Doncic and Reaves on the perimeter as primary playmakers,” Vicenzie wrote. “In 2024-25, Kessler’s last full(ish) season, he contested 7.5 shots per game at the rim, according to NBA.com, which tied for the fifth-most in the league. On those shots, he allowed opponents to shoot just 54.8 percent. “Among the 16 players in the league to contest at least six shots per game that season, that percentage ranked third behind only Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, who were the top two finalists for Defensive Player of the Year this season. In the three full seasons he has played, Kessler has blocked at least 2.3 shots per game.”

In 58 games during the 2024-25 NBA season, Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 blocks per game. He was among the best defensive big men in the league, and he was expected to have a breakout campaign last season.

Lakers Go on Spending Spree in Free Agency

In addition to the acquisition of Walker Kessler via sign-and-trade, the Los Angeles Lakers also signed three major free agents: Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers’ moves happened in a span of 35 minutes, quickly moving on from LeBron James, who announced his departure from the franchise on June 1.

Dan Woike of The Athletic reported that the Lakers might not be finished signing free agents. They are interested in adding Jonathan Kuminga, who became an unrestricted free agent after the Atlanta Hawks didn’t pick up their team option.

Kuminga is the athletic wing needed to complete the Lakers’ roster overhaul post-LeBron. However, Rob Pelinka will have to get creative to free up money, possibly waiving and stretching Jarred Vanderbilt‘s contract or even finding a taker for Deandre Ayton.