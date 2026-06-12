LeBron James’ Agent Offers Murky Update on Lakers Future

The Los Angeles Lakers have some big questions that they need to answer this offseason. Their two most important pieces of business involve determining what the futures of LeBron James and Austin Reaves look like, and while the team seems interested in keeping Reaves around, it doesn’t seem as likely that James will remain on the team.

As the year went on, James’ fit alongside Reaves and Luka Doncic didn’t work all that smoothly, which has led to widespread speculation that he will be departing in free agency this offseason. However, according to his agent, Rich Paul, it sounds like the pair have yet to discuss his future, particularly whether or not he will return to Los Angeles.

LeBron James’ Future is Still Undecided, According to Rich Paul

There’s been so much chatter about James’ future because, for the first time in his career, it feels like every option is on the table. James could return to the Lakers, join a new team in free agency, or simply retire. At this point, it feels like the last option isn’t all that likely, but James and his crew have kept their cards close to their chest.

James, of course, is still playing at an incredibly high level, even at the age of 41. In 60 games last season, James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Most impressively, though, with both Doncic and Reaves sidelined, he led the Lakers past the Houston Rockets in their first-round playoff series.

Assuming he wants to play, James will have no shortage of suitors, with Paul saying that 10 to 12 teams have already reached out to him regarding his star client’s future. And while there have been quite a few rumors regarding James’ status, Paul doesn’t know what he’s going to do, simply because the two have yet to discuss his future.

“Believe nothing that’s out there, because I haven’t had one conversation with him (about his future),” Paul said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “At the end of the season, I made it clear that I would respect him and the family, because this is gonna be a family decision for him … When he comes to me and wants to sit down, I am more than prepared for every scenario that there could be.”

Should the Lakers Re-Sign LeBron James?

At this point in his career, James is obviously going to take things on a year-by-year approach. What that means for him moving forward is unknown, and it doesn’t sound like he’s in a rush to address his future. That timeline will speed up over the next few weeks once the 2026 NBA Finals wrap up, so at some point, James and Paul are going to need to have an important discussion.

As for the Lakers, they also need to have an idea for how they want to approach James’ impending free agency. Do they want to re-sign him, or do they want to let him walk, regardless of what his desires are? At this point, L.A. would probably be better off re-signing Reaves and building around him and Doncic, but there’s a decent shot that James’ decision on his future will play a big role in its offseason plans.