Spurs Poach Lakers G League Standout Ahead of Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers were always expected to have a busy offseason, but few could have predicted just how eventful it would become.

Austin Reaves‘ future was resolved before the franchise was rocked by the news of LeBron James‘ departure. Things then became even more complicated as Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart left early in free agency, with Rui Hachimura also widely expected to move on.

Despite those setbacks, Wednesday marked a turning point.

The Lakers landed their top offseason target in Walker Kessler while also adding Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton as the franchise officially begins its new era built around Luka Doncic.

Attention now quickly shifts to NBA Summer League, where the organization’s next wave of talent will take center stage.

Lakers Unveil Summer League Roster With Key Absence

Amid the whirlwind of free agency, the Lakers officially announced their Summer League roster, headlined by recent draft picks Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero.

New two-way signings Peter Suder and AK Okereke are also included, alongside several Exhibit-10 players and last season’s G League standouts Chris Manon, Anton Watson, and Arthur Kaluma.

One notable omission, however, quickly stands out.

RJ Davis, one of South Bay’s star performers throughout the 2025-26 season, is absent from the Lakers’ roster and will instead suit up for the San Antonio Spurs.

The 24-year-old has joined a talented Spurs Summer League squad featuring Carter Bryant and fellow 2026 draft picks Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed.

Davis was a key contributor for South Bay throughout his rookie campaign, appearing in 49 games, including 41 starts.

He averaged 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 combined steals and blocks while shooting 46.9% from the field and an outstanding 42.4% from three-point range.

He also played an important role in South Bay’s late-season surge, helping the team put together a franchise-record 12-game winning streak before making a deep postseason run.

RJ Davis Enjoyed Breakout Rookie Campaign

Davis topped the 30-point mark four times during the season, highlighted by a career-high 45-point performance against the Salt Lake City Stars in January.

During that performance, he shot 15-of-22 from the field, knocked down six three-pointers, and added five rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Despite standing just six feet tall, Davis also displayed surprising defensive instincts, recording multiple blocks in six different games, including a three-block performance against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

His most complete display came when he recorded a 30-point triple-double with 10 rebounds and 10 assists in another victory over Salt Lake City.

Davis steadily developed throughout the season, growing in both confidence and consistency before earning recognition with a place in the G League Next Up tournament during All-Star Weekend.

While a place on San Antonio’s regular-season NBA roster appears unlikely, a move to the Austin Spurs in the G League is a realistic possibility.

For that to happen, San Antonio would first need to acquire Davis’ G League player rights from the Lakers, a routine offseason transaction that occurs frequently around the league.

Meanwhile, the Lakers appear content to turn the page, reshaping the newly rebranded Coachella Valley Lakers with a fresh group of overlooked prospects in the hope of uncovering the organization’s next hidden gem.