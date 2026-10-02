Lakers Quietly Lose Hidden Gem Amid Developmental Pipeline Reshuffle

Heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, much of the conversation surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers has centered on their new-look roster.

With LeBron James departing for the Philadelphia 76ers, the Lakers now have a new big three of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler, surrounded by a host of offseason additions.

However, the changes have extended well beyond the NBA roster.

Los Angeles’ developmental pipeline is also undergoing a significant reshuffle, coinciding with the relocation and rebranding of its G League affiliate from the South Bay Lakers to the Coachella Valley Lakers.

Lakers Lose G League Standout to Spurs Organization

One of the most notable departures at the G League level is standout guard RJ Davis.

The second-year guard suited up for the San Antonio Spurs during Summer League in July and was recently named to the team’s NBA training camp roster.

Davis appears likely to have joined San Antonio on an Exhibit 10 contract, potentially positioning him for a move to G League affiliate Austin if he does not make the NBA roster.

Under that scenario, Davis could earn an Exhibit 10 bonus worth up to $91,000 in addition to his standard G League salary by spending at least 60 days with Austin after being waived by San Antonio.

According to the G League Transaction Portal, the Spurs acquired the 24-year-old’s returning player rights on September 4.

It was a largely under-the-radar transaction, but one that effectively moved Davis out of the Lakers’ developmental pipeline and positioned him for a potential season with Austin.

As part of the same transaction, the Lakers acquired the returning player rights to guard Adam Flagler. However, Flagler is currently signed to a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings, meaning his NBA agreement takes precedence and he will not join Coachella Valley.

Davis is not the only player with Lakers ties currently in San Antonio’s training camp.

Center Malik Williams, who featured prominently for South Bay last season, is also on the roster, alongside guard Jon Elmore, who represented the Lakers during Summer League.

Both are listed as training camp invites and could potentially join Davis in Austin if they do not earn NBA roster spots.

Davis Leaves LA After Breakout G League Campaign

Last season, Davis emerged as one of the standout performers for the Lakers’ G League affiliate.

Across 49 appearances as a rookie, including 41 starts, he averaged 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 combined steals and blocks while shooting 46.9% from the field and an outstanding 42.4% from three-point range.

He played an important role in South Bay’s late-season surge, helping the team put together a franchise-record 12-game winning streak before making a deep postseason run.

Davis eclipsed the 30-point mark four times during his rookie campaign, highlighted by a career-high 45-point performance against the Salt Lake City Stars in January.

During that outing, he shot 15-of-22 from the field, buried six three-pointers, and added five rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Despite standing just six feet tall, Davis also displayed impressive defensive instincts. He recorded multiple blocks in six different games, including a three-block performance against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

One of his most complete performances came in another victory over Salt Lake City, when he produced a 30-point triple-double with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

As the season progressed, Davis’ confidence and consistency continued to grow, eventually earning him a place in the G League Next Up tournament during NBA All-Star Weekend.

His departure therefore represents a notable loss for the Lakers’ developmental system as Coachella Valley begins building a new-look roster for its inaugural season.

For Davis, however, the move to San Antonio provides a fresh opportunity to build on an impressive rookie campaign and potentially push himself closer to an NBA opportunity.