Scout Names Lakers “NBA Draft Losers” For Cameron Carr Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers received some strong criticism from a rival scout for another Western Conference team criticizing the Cameron Carr pick. Despite having a late pick in the first round, the scout told Brett Siegel that the Lakers trading one spot up to Carr made no logical sense to him or other scouts. The Lakers traded one spot up to select Carr and make him part of their young core of hopeful rotation players.

Clutch Points shared the quote from the scout, via Siegel:

“Probably the Lakers moving up one spot for Cameron Carr. How does he fit into what they need? Luka (Doncic) has been pleading for a big man, and with several on the board, they go out and add another off-ball guard who isn’t known for being a passer and has tunnel vision at times? That pick didn’t really make sense to me whatsoever.”

The scout claimed that there was surprise over the Lakers going after another guard to add to their depth. Luka Doncic’s top desire for improved center play could have seen the Lakers taking a swing at one of the available centers. However, the franchise is expected to use free agency or the trade market to upgrade their big men.

Why Scouts Don’t Love Cameron Carr Pick

Carr was not considered a top prospect and had a breakout season this year in his third college season for Baylor. Scoring is the main skill set of Carr, and the Lakers don’t need much more offense from their backcourt compared to other needs.

Doncic and the recently re-signed Austin Reaves present elite scoring numbers to make them the strengths of the team right now. The Lakers’ desperate need for wing defenders who can shoot and a versatile big man to pair with Luka makes the draft bit a bit worrisome to scouts.

However, the Lakers drafting in the mid-20s also means they are limited in the talent available. Most teams just go for the best talent and hope that leads to success once they are outside of the draft lottery positions. Scouts can criticize the Lakers, but they clearly believe in Carr more than names drafted after him.

Cameron Carr Could Replace Bronny James

Another interesting aspect of this pick is that Carr essentially will be going for Bronny James’ role as a backup guard fighting for a late rotation spot. Rumors are circulating that LeBron James may actually leave the Lakers for another opportunity to retire elsewhere.

Bronny becomes unlikely to remain on the Lakers and essentially has no chance at a rotation spot if LeBron leaves the team. Carr would have to battle for minutes with Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, and any other returning or newly signed free agents.

Regardless, the Lakers are getting criticized now for taking a draft pick who seems counter productive with the rest of their guard play. Carr can easily shut up all his critics by proving he’s a good NBA player worthy of rotation minutes in this season and beyond.