Stephen A Smith Doubles Down Lakers Are “Too White” For Title Contention

Controversial pundit Stephen A Smith continued to discuss one of his strangest takes about the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith has claimed that the Lakers have too many white players at the top of the roster to ever contend for an NBA Championship. The belief of Smith is that no team has ever won a title in the post 1960s era with the top three players being white. Luka Doncic’s incredible start to the season still has not convinced Smith.

Smith shared the following insight on his most recent podcast episode:

“But I’ve been on the record, and I ain’t apologizing for it, by the way, because people thought I was stuttering. I guess I don’t stutter that much. I said, ‘I’ve never seen three players, led by three white guys spanning decades, ever lead an NBA team to a championship.’ My opinion hasn’t changed. We’re 12 games into the season, and my opinion hasn’t changed about the Los Angeles Lakers. I think the Lakers are a playoff team. I think they’re going to get to the second round of the postseason, and then they’re going to get humbled and go home. I’ve never seen an NBA team with its top three players being white deliver a championship. It’s never happened, and I’m here to tell you, I don’t think it’s going to happen this year.”

The trio of Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler are all playing at a high level for the Lakers. Fans have been impressed with the Lakers looking downright dominant, but Smith throws that out of the window due to the race factor.

Stephen A Smith Used History For Reference

Smith then named all of the top NBA teams from each era to reveal how none of them had three top stars that weren’t black. The Boston Celtics’ 1980 duo of Larry Bird and Kevin McHale was the closest thing, but they had Dennis Johnson as the third star.

Despite using history, Smith’s point has been viewed as disgraceful to put race into his analysis. The Lakers also have a solid supporting cast, with names like Collin Sexton and Ziaire Williams stepping up when needed.

Recent wins in games against the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks with Luka and Reaves altering off days showed the depth. Smith still thinks they’ll get knocked out in the second round and not get close to the title.

Examining The Los Angeles Lakers Title Hopes

Race has nothing to do with it, but the Lakers do have a difficult path to win the NBA Championship. The San Antonio Spurs are the strong favorites behind Doncic’s top MVP competition Victor Wembanyama leading them.

Injuries have harmed other West contenders like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves to make the dream more realistic. Luka will have to be the best player in the world for the Lakers to make a true title run.

Unfortunately, Smith will likely claim victory of being right if the Lakers fall short. Only one team can win it all, so it seems a bit ridiculous that the only way for the Lakers to prove Stephen A wrong is by beating all 29 other teams to be the last one standing.