Blockbuster Trade Pitch Gives Lakers, Knicks Roster Depth

The Knicks and Lakers entered the 2024-25 season with high expectations. While the Knicks opened the season with the third-shortest odds to win the NBA championship, the Lakers were keen to make LeBron James‘ record-tying 22nd season count under the leadership of new head coach JJ Redick.

However, both teams seemingly had glaring roster issues after their opening week games, leading to chatter that they could be open to some wheeling and dealing before the NBA trade deadline on February 6, 2025. In light of those reports, Fadeaway World proposed a three-team trade involving the Spurs that would significantly help the Lakers and Knicks improve their roster depth, specifically their bench units.

Lakers receive: Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride

Knicks receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Tre Jones

Spurs receive: Gabe Vincent, Cameron Payne, 2025 Second-Round Pick (via LAC), 2027 Second-Round Pick (via LAL), 2030 Second-Round Pick (via LAL)

The hypothetical trade could benefit the Knicks, who could use a quality backup point guard such as Tre Jones and a versatile defender in Jarred Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt Would Fit in Knicks Culture

The writer argued that Vanderbilt would be a seamless fit in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s defensive-minded system.

“He’s one of those guys who just hustles non-stop, grabs boards, and can guard multiple positions,” Fran Leiva wrote on October 24. “For a team like the Knicks, who love grinding out games on defense, Vanderbilt’s energy would be huge. He might not put up huge numbers, but his impact is felt everywhere on the floor, especially when locking down the opposing team’s best scorers.”

Similarly, Jones could fill a big hole in the Knicks’ second unit, which lacked a true floor general entering the 2024-25 season.

“Last season, he averaged 10.3 points and 6.6 assists, proving he can handle the ball and run an offense,” wrote Leiva. “He’ll give the Knicks some flexibility behind Brunson, allowing them to manage minutes better and keep the offense flowing.”

Knicks Trying to Replace Mitchell Robinson?

Despite the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns and the free agency re-signing of Precious Achiuwa, the Knicks will miss the presence of shot-blocking big man Mitchell Robinson, a favorite of Thibodeau. However, Robinson’s injury history has made him somewhat dispensable — he missed the start of the 2024-25 season while recovering from the ankle surgery he underwent in May 2024.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Robinson was set to miss the rest of 2024 at the minimum, which could amount to over 30 games.

Due to Robinson’s uncertain status, the Knicks were said to be actively shopping him at the start of the 2024-25 season, per Knicks beat writer Kris Pursiainen.

So, why exactly should the Lakers take on an injury-prone player? It’s simple: Anthony Davis prefers playing the power forward position, even more so in JJ Redick’s system which calls for him to shoot more threes and play farther from the rim. Davis needs a bruiser who can play 20 minutes a night, allowing him to dominate games through the first three quarters and slip into the five position in clutch moments. Despite his injury history, Robinson, for limited minutes, could be the perfect foil for Davis.

“With his length and athleticism, he’d be the perfect complement to Davis, giving the Lakers two elite defenders in the frontcourt,” wrote Leiva. “Robinson’s ability to grab offensive rebounds also creates second-chance opportunities, which would benefit shooters like Dalton Knecht and Austin Reaves.”