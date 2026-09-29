Lakers Eyeing Two Big Man Trade Targets With Key Players On Chopping Block: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers did a lot this NBA offseason to build a new-look roster around franchise star Luka Doncic, but according to a new report, the team isn’t done yet, as new trade rumors indicate the Purple and Gold are eyeing a last-minute trade for a young big man to play behind Walker Kessler.

Though the Lakers did add Kessler, Kevon Looney, and Sandro Mamukelashvili to the front court this summer, it appears the front office isn’t fully satisfied with the big men they brought in to play alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Now, as one top team insider recently reported, the Lakers appear to be circling back on a few top trade targets to round out the summer in one final deal before the 2026-27 NBA season begins.

Lakers Eyeing Two Big Man Trade Targets Before Season Begins

According to Jovan Buha, speaking on the latest episode of his show, Buha’s Block, the Lakers reporter and insider named Jericho Sims of the Milwaukee Bucks and Karlo Matkovic of the New Orleans Pelicans as the two trade candidates Los Angeles could be eyeing in a last-minute trade.

“If you swapped Knecht and Hardy or Knecht and Bronny, or Bronny – some combination, like two of those three guys – for Jericho Sims, now your roster, you have another center in the mix, and you have a little bit more confidence in the non-Looney option,” Buha said. “I know there are names that were reported over the offseason, like Sims, like Karlo Matkovic.”

The insider did say these were two previous names mentioned in Lakers trade rumors, and while others could be available, it remains to be seen if one of them will end up on the roster before the season begins.

However, he had mentioned Sims’ name in the past, and the 27-year-old is only set to make $2.8 million this season, so if they could give back the Bucks another young player in return, perhaps a wing or guard, a trade can’t be ruled out.

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“Sims is a target,” he said, before then questioning the potential move. “I’m kind of TBD with Sims,” Buha said. “I think he’s gettable, but I just don’t know if he quite rises to that level (of what LA needs).”

Regardless, Buha stated he believes the Lakers will trade for an upgrade in the frontcourt.

“The goal at a minimum would be a better player than the outgoing players, but ideally addressing one of the positions of need, which the most obvious one is the center spot,” he added.

Matkovic is another interesting Lakers trade target, and playing on a Pelicans team still without a direction while on a similar $2.2 million contract this season, he could be the missing frontcourt piece if New Orleans would give him up.

Though not huge names, trading for Sims or Matkovic could upgrade the ceiling on the Lakers’ rebounding and interior defense this season.

Who Would LA Trade For Another Big Man?

As both Buha and NBA insider Brett Siegel have mentioned, Dalton Knecht and Jaden Hardy are the two most likely trade candidates if the Lakers are interested in a big man upgrade.

The Lakers also need to cut at least one by the end of training camp if they don’t make a trade, so however you look at it, those two young players have a very uncertain future over the next week or two.

“I would say Dalton and Hardy are probably the two guys they’re looking to get off of,” Buha stated. “If they can’t, then they have to waive one of them. And I think at this point, Hardy is more established. He’s previously played with Luka on that Finals team in 2024, and I think Dalton would be the one that gets waived.”

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure on Dalton Knecht to fight for this roster spot with Jaden Hardy in training camp,” Siegel said. “One of them is most likely going to be cut, and it wouldn’t shock me if it ended up being Dalton Knecht, but it really does depend on what happens here in training camp for the Lakers.”

If Los Angeles can find a trade partner to take either, it’s expected the franchise would do that deal. However, both have been mentioned in trade rumors all summer, and if they haven’t been moved yet, it’s tough to see that happening now, at this point in the NBA calendar.

Bronny James is another Lakers trade candidate, but as Buha stated, he’s likely safer than Knecht and Hardy for the time being.

Still, if the Lake Show is serious about making one final trade to upgrade the roster, nothing can be ruled out, especially if the Bucks or Pelicans start to entertain offers for either Sims or Matkovic.