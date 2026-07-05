Utah Jazz Add 23-Year-Old Shooting Guard Amid NBA Summer League

The Utah Jazz have filled their three two-way roster spots amid the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Blake Hinson has been signed to a two-way deal since February, while Tamar Bates was added on July 3.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Jazz are signing Trey Alexander to a two-way deal.

“The Utah Jazz are signing Trey Alexander to a two-way contract, according to league sources. The Creighton product has played for Denver and New Orleans over the past two seasons,” Fischer tweeted.

Alexander became an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the New Orleans Pelicans decided to not give him a two-way qualifying offer. He played nine games for the Pelicans last season, averaging 5.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Trey Alexander’s NBA Journey

After three seasons at Creighton, Trey Alexander entered the 2024 NBA Draft. His name wasn’t called, but he earned a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets after impressing in the Summer League.

In his rookie season with the Nuggets, Alexander played 24 games and averaged 1.3 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He primarily appeared for Denver’s G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.

Alexander won the NBA G League Rookie Of The Year that season and was even named part of the All-NBA G League Third Team. He averaged 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 22 games.

The New Orleans Pelicans picked him up last season and signed him to a two-way contract. He mainly played for the Birmingham Squadron in the G League, putting up 23.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.7 steals.

Now with the Utah Jazz, Alexander will be in a tough spot with multiple guards on the roster like Keyonte George, Darryn Peterson, Ace Bailey, John Konchar and Cody Williams.

According to Arthur Hill of HoopsRumors, Alexander can earn up to $678,882 next season. He is eligible to play as many as 50 games in the regular season and has an opportunity to earn a standard contract.

However, being signed to a two-way contract is not a guaranteed ticket to a roster spot next season. There’s a chance for the Jazz to change their minds and bring in another player.

Utah Jazz This Offseason

The Utah Jazz selected Darryn Peterson out of Kansas with the second overall pick of the 2026 NBA draft. Peterson gives the Jazz a young core player moving forward alongside Keyonte George and Ace Bailey, along with veterans Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Jazz also traded Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for two first-round picks and two pick swaps. Kessler’s departure created a huge hole in the middle, but they brought back Jusuf Nurkic on a two-year deal and signed Jaxson Hayes in free agency.