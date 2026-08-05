Lakers Handed Walker Kessler Injury Warning, Backup Trade Targets Emerge

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ offseason was highlighted by the sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler, a player the team had been eyeing for a long time and finally landed to play next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

On paper, the Lakers trading for Kessler is a strong move, aided by the fact that Doncic reportedly urged the franchise to target a player of his caliber. But still, regardless of his skill set, Kessler’s injury history is impossible to ignore. The Lakers have struggled in the big-man department over the past few years, and if the health concerns continue, Los Angeles could be in a difficult situation next season.

Kessler will be the Lakers’ starting center, but a high injury risk remains. But at the same time Los Angeles was recently warned about Kessler’s health, it appears the front office is keying in on more backup options in the frontcourt.

Clear Lakers Walker Kessler Injury Warning After Trade

Kessler played only five games last season with the Jazz before undergoing shoulder surgery that kept him out for the rest of the year. He played 58, 64, and 72 games in the previous three seasons, and though injuries have been an issue throughout his career so far, that didn’t stop the Lakers from sending out four first-round picks to add him on a four-year, $130 million deal.

But while Kessler was the biggest move for Los Angeles so far this summer, the team was recently warned about his injury history.

Writing for The Athletic, Lakers insider Dan Woike outlined how, due to the lack of center depth, Kessler’s health is a huge factor for next season.

“Part of the reason so much hinges on Kessler is the way the Lakers and Luka Dončić prioritized him,” Woike wrote. “Another part is that the Lakers have only Kevon Looney as a backup. Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jarred Vanderbilt are in pencil further down the Lakers’ depth chart, but neither would be capable of playing center on a full-time basis should they need to.”

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Kessler did say that he is fully healed and healthy heading into next season, but there’s no guarantee that the shoulder issue, or another injury, sidelines him at some point next season.

“It’s great. Better than it’s ever felt in my life. It’s been cleared, feels strong, feels mobile. Feels great,” the Lakers center told media about his injury recovery earlier this summer. “I injured it back in college and I was playing with it for a while. Last year it kinda got a little worse. Last year we decided it would be the best timing to get it done.”

With the injury risk carried by Kessler, it appears the Lakers aren’t fully happy with their frontcourt, and could make a late-offseason trade to ensure their big man depth.

A Lakers Daniel Gafford Trade Could Come As Insurance

The Lakers are linked to several big names who could be on the trade market either this summer or before next season’s trade deadline. While they did add Kessler and Kevon Looney, they lost Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes, leaving the door open for one more center to play the pick-and-roll and lob game with Doncic.

Two names in particular linked to a Lakers trade are P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks, each of whom is on the market.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the price for either would likely be a first-round pick, an asset the Lakers only have one of right now.

“I do think (the Mavs) are open to trading veterans like P.J. Washington, like Klay Thompson, like Daniel Gafford for the right price. What is that price? The Mavericks — it dates back to a different front office regime — they’ve been asking for a first-round pick for Daniel Gafford for a while now. I’m sure it’s roughly similar value for P.J. Washington.”

If Los Angeles feels Kessler’s injury risk is high, they could make a move for one of the Mavericks’ available bigs, with Gafford likely atop that list.

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But as Woike reported, a few other names could be in the mix to round out the Lakers’ frontcourt. He named Jericho Sims, Jalen Smith, Karlo Matković, Nick Richards, and a few other veterans as potential targets, all of whom would carry a cheaper price tag than what Dallas is signaling for their players.

At the same time, Los Angeles still has eyes for Jonathan Kuminga and Trey Murphy. A trade for either would likely rule out adding another big man, so the team’s next move depends on their trust in Kessler staying on the court.

The Lakers made a splash this summer by adding Kessler, but by not preparing for all the possible injury outcomes, the move could come back to bite them, especially given the assets they gave up and the $130 million they’ve already committed to the 25-year-old.