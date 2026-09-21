Walker Kessler Projected To Reach Rare Kobe & Shaq Lakers Feat

The Los Angeles Lakers banked on Walker Kessler to be the starting center of the future after the big offseason. Two future NBA first round draft picks were traded to the Utah Jazz to get the right to sign Kessler for an expensive contract. Luka Doncic wanted the Lakers to find a stable big man for the future, and Kessler was the young center they decided to gamble on.

Despite many pundits and fans questioning this move, Lakers insider Jovan Buha predicts Kessler making the All-Defensive team this season:

“If you look at the First Team All-Defense this past season, it had Wemby, Chet Holmgren, and Rudy Gobert. So it is possible for three centers or three big men to make the first team. I think Walker Kessler belongs in that conversation and can be in that mix. Not with Wemby, because Wemby is in his own stratosphere. But I think he could be right up there with Chet and Rudy Gobert for next-best defensive big, next-best rim protector in the NBA. And if he does that, he will be a First Team All-Defense guy.”

Buha made it clear that Kessler is not in the same tier as Victor Wembanyama. However, he did say Kessler belongs on the same tier as four-time Defensive Player of the year Gobert and Holmgren. Kessler would be considered a home run success of a signing if he does end the season as a top ten defender.

Only Three Lakers Have Done This Since 2000

Kessler making either the first or second All-Defensive teams would lead to him joining a select group of names. Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Anthony Davis are the only three Lakers since 2000 to receive this honor.

A first-team selection for the defense would be even more impactful since just Bryant and Davis have done that in the same time frame. The Lakers have had many great superstars, like LeBron James and Pau Gasol, in that time.

However, it requires a long season of great defense to make those all-defensive teams. Kessler will be tasked with anchoring the Lakers defense to make up for the flaws of Doncic and Austin Reaves as the two best players on the team.

Walker Kessler Can Solve Huge Lakers Problem

The Lakers have lacked a center for many years now, despite winning an NBA Championship in 2020. Last season showed how desperate they were to find one by giving the starting opportunity to DeAndre Ayton.

Davis was a great big man for the Lakers, but he clearly preferred playing forward and hates being a center. Names like Dwight Howard, Javale McGee, and Marc Gasol are some of the big men to get chances this season.

Kessler could be the first very good player to start at center since Howard did in the early 2010s. Rob Pelinka arguably sacrificed his job by taking the chance on Kessler with the draft picks and big money contract. Kessler must be involved in all-defensive team discussions for this move to be considered a true success.