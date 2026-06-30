Lakers Expected to Meet With $140 Million Big Man When NBA Free Agency Opens: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to have a tough time landing their ideal big man this offseason, but they’re still going to give it a shot.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of “The Stein Line” reported that Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz and his representation have scheduled meetings with three NBA franchises on Tuesday, June 30, beginning precisely when the league’s free agency period officially opens.

“Utah restricted free agent center Walker Kessler has meetings lined up with three teams Tuesday night after 6 PM ET at the Los Angeles offices of his CAA representatives,” Stein and Fischer wrote. “The Lakers, of course, are strongly believed to be one of those three teams given their considerable interest in trying to swipe Kessler from the Jazz.”

Lakers Likely Can’t Risk Making Offer to Walker Kessler

Interest and ability are two very different things, and Kessler and the Lakers may be operating more in the world they wish existed rather than the one that actually does.

In a vacuum, Los Angeles has a legitimate shot at Kessler if its willing to make an enormous offer for the soon-to-be 25-year-old center. But it’s the timing of events and the nature of restricted free agency that could render the meeting between team and player a moot point.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN explained the nuances of the situation via his podcast on June 17.

“[The Lakers’] No. 1 problem is they don’t have a starting-level center,” Windhorst said.

“They need a defensive anchor desperately,” co-host Tim McMahon of ESPN added.

“Kessler is a defensive anchor. The Lakers have cap space,” Windhorst responded. “They could, knowing that the Jazz have an offer out there of $28-ish million [annually], they could say, ‘Here’s an offer over the top of that.’ … But there’s a couple of problems.”

“They’d have to renounce LeBron [James] and [Rui] Hachimura to do that, No. 1, or they’d have to get them into contracts that were pretty small. They can’t sign an offer sheet until July 6, and then once an offer sheet is signed, the [Jazz] have two days to match it,” Windhorst continued. “And if the Lakers don’t find out whether or not they’re gonna get Walker Kessler until July 8, they won’t have anybody left to sign. So there’s not going to be an offer sheet.”

Walker Kessler Worth Big Payday to Lakers, Luka Doncic

The offer to Kessler from the Jazz that Windhorst referenced is in the ballpark of $140 million over five years.

Thus, the need for the Lakers to go even higher, likely capping out at more than $30 million annually for the big man who averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks across 58 games played in 2024-25. He put up 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per contest last season, but started just five games due to injury.

Kessler might be worth that much money to L.A. considering how much Luka Doncic desires a lob threat on offense and how much the team needs a rim-protecting big behind Doncic and Austin Reaves. But the Jazz could make a big leap next season and likely view Kessler as a major part of their first real step forward in the standings in several years.

Kessler has made it clear he doesn’t desire a return to Utah, but the Jazz have shown with their actions in drafting Ace Bailey in 2025 and Darryn Peterson earlier this summer that they won’t balk at adding players who express displeasure at the idea of suiting up for the franchise.