Miami Heat Guard Ruled Out for 2 Weeks Due to Calf Injury

The Miami Heat are currently preparing for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

They began training camp on September 29 at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Heat welcomed plenty of new faces like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Klay Thompson, Bobby Portis and Tim Hardaway Jr., among others.

Miami Heat Guard Suffers Calf Injury

Early in the Miami Heat’s training camp, backup guard Dru Smith reportedly suffered a calf injury.

According to Heat insider Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Smith has been ruled out for roughly a couple of weeks.

“Dru Smith now out “a couple of weeks” for Heat with a strained right calf, further compromising depth at point guard,” Winderman tweeted.

Aside from Smith, the Heat’s point guard depth is a bit tight. Davion Mitchell is the projected starter, with Smith as backup.

Ryan Conwell and Pelle Larsson are in-house options, but they are shooting guards. Dennis Smith Jr. could earn a roster spot if he impresses at camp, while Tre Donaldson is another option.

What Happened to Dru Smith?

Speaking to Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints, Dru Smith revealed how he suffered the right calf strain that would limit him for the next two weeks.

“I went on a back cut, I just took a really big negative step,” Smith said. “Never, never good to be in that position. So, my calf just tweaked a little bit. Luckily, we got pretty good news…shouldn’t be nothing too crazy…”

Smith was also thankful that it wasn’t a major injury that could have kept him out for a longer period.

“Obviously, I’ve gotten a lot worse news over the years, so a couple weeks, something like that,” Smith said. “It’s not the worst thing. Timing is terrible, obviously, very frustrating, but it is what it is.”

The 28-year-old guard has had his fair share of injuries during his career. He suffered an ACL injury in November 2023, which ruled him out for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Smith also endured a torn Achilles tendon early in the 2024-25 season.

Gabe Vincent Interest

Just in case the Miami Heat want to improve their point guard depth, one of their options is Gabe Vincent.

The Heat has been linked with Vincent this offseason, but a reunion hasn’t come to fruition.

According to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, Vincent is the Heat’s best option in free agency since players like D’Angelo Russell and Aaron Holiday have taken their talents overseas.

Russell is in China, while Holiday signed with an Italian club.

Vincent was with the Heat from 2019 to 2023.