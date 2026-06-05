One of the NBA’s worst-kept secrets is the idea that the Miami Heat are willing to do what it takes to beat out the market and acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Heat certainly aren’t alone in the star forward’s trade market, they are gaining a lot of buzz for being the favorites to acquire the former MVP.

Knowing what it would cost to acquire Antetokounmpo, some fans might question why the Heat want to give up so much for a player who could realistically leave as early as next year.

When a Miami Heat insider was presented with the idea of that hypothetical scenario, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel made one thing crystal clear: the Heat are wise enough to know they need a long-term commitment.

NBA Trade Rumors: Heat’s Giannis Pursuit Comes With Major Condition

“The Heat would not be moving for Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade without assurances of continued employment,” Winderman wrote in a mailbag on June 5.

“There are plenty of backchannels where that can happen. The irony is that while the Heat certainly wouldn’t mind a three-year extension, in light of Giannis’ age, Giannis assuredly will want the maximum length on an extension, which will get interesting down the line.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Contract

Currently, the Bucks’ star is playing on a three-year, $175.3 million extension. He is set to make $58.4 million for the 2026-2027 season.

For the 2027-2028 season, Antetokounmpo has a $62.7 million player option. Like most superstars with gas left in the tank, Giannis is going to want to secure a long-term extension before he reaches the moment where he has to make that player option decision on June 29, 2027.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Brings Big Value

The 2025-2026 NBA season was the first time that Giannis played in fewer than 60 games in his 13-year career.

On multiple occasions, Antetokounmpo battled setbacks, which took him off the court for an extended period of time. There was also a lot of friction between the star forward and the club throughout the season.

All things considered, the 2025-2026 NBA season was one of the worst for the Bucks in quite some time.

But even with the injuries and drama piling up in Milwaukee, the Heat aren’t getting scared off. When he was healthy, Antetokounmpo produced averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 36 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo still brings elite value to the table even during a down year. Miami will assume that a fresh start and a lot of rest are needed to get the Greek Freak back on an MVP path.