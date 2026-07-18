Tyler Herro Gets Strong Message From Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

The Miami Heat parted ways with multiple players, including All-Star guard Tyler Herro, to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade earlier this month.

Herro’s exit from the Heat became unceremonious after getting into an altercation with Bam Adebayo last week in Las Vegas. The fight was even referenced by Heat president Pat Riley during Antetokounmpo’s introductory press conference.

Speaking to the media in a conference call on Thursday, coach Erik Spoelstra was asked by ClutchPoints’ Zachary Weinberger about trading a player like Herro to acquire a two-time MVP in Giannis.

“Tyler came as a teenager, and we poured everything into him,” Spoelstra said. “And I think he did the same toward us, and he accomplished some terrific things over the course of those seven years, and then everybody else as well. Like those are relationships that you enjoy developing, and yeah, and developing time with those guys, you know, so that is the tough part of it.”

The two-time NBA champion coach added that trades are always part of the NBA, and it’s just how the business of the league is. Nevertheless, Spoelstra is excited to have Antetokounmpo next season.

In addition to Herro, the Heat also traded Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, the draft rights to Nate Ament, a pair of future first-round picks, a future first-round pick swap and a future second-round pick to the Bucks.

Tyler Herro’s Goodbye Message

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tyler Herro wrote a long goodbye message to the Miami Heat, the city and the fanbase. Herro thanked everyone for believing in him throughout his stay with the franchise.

“To Spo, Pat, Micky, the entire organization, my teammates, the coaches, trainers, equipment staff, arena staff, and everyone who poured into me over the last seven years—thank you,” Herro tweeted. “Thank you for believing in me, pushing me, challenging me, and helping shape the player and person I’ve become. And to the fans… Thank you for riding with me.”

In seven seasons with the Heat, Herro was a one-time All-Star and a one-time Sixth Man of the Year. He also helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals twice in 2020 and 2023.

Homecoming for Herro

Tyler Herro’s career continues in his hometown of Milwaukee, and he can’t wait to play for the Bucks. It’s a new chapter for him and the Bucks.

Herro was born and raised in Milwaukee, going to high school at Whitnall in Greenfield before leaving to go to Kentucky.

The Bucks have a very intriguing roster post-Giannis, with veterans like Herro, Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner, Caris LeVert, Kevin Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. They also have a bunch of young players in Ryan Rollins, Ousmane Dieng, Kel’el Ware, Nate Ament, Brayden Burries and Bogoljub Markovic.