Anthony Edwards Pushes Wolves Toward Kyrie Irving After Mavs Shakeup

The NBA offseason may have found its next major storyline after the Dallas Mavericks abruptly moved on from Jason Kidd. The coaching change already sparked speculation across the league, but new reporting tied Anthony Edwards, Kyrie Irving, and even Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a dramatic chain of rumors. Remember when Edwards boldly said he wanted to guard Irving during the playoffs? Well, now it appears he wants to do battle with the vet.

Dallas announced Kidd’s firing Tuesday after five seasons with the franchise. Team president Masai Ujiri praised Kidd in the organization’s statement, calling his impact on the Mavericks meaningful both as a Hall of Fame player and as the coach who helped guide the franchise back to the NBA Finals.

Kidd exits Dallas with a 205-205 record as head coach, CBS reports. His final season became difficult from the start after Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL and Luka Doncic’s shocking departure continued to hang over the organization. Anthony Davis also arrived in the blockbuster trade that reshaped the franchise, while Cooper Flagg landing in Dallas gave the team a fresh cornerstone moving forward.

The timing of Kidd’s departure fueled even more league chatter after longtime NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reported that Edwards has privately pushed for Minnesota to pursue Irving once healthy again, per Yahoo.

“Anthony Edwards is privately pushing for a healthy Kyrie Irving to join him with the T-Wolves,” Robinson wrote on X while discussing Kidd’s future and Minnesota’s possible offseason ambitions.

Jason Kidd, Giannis Rumors Add More Fuel

Robinson’s reporting did not stop with Irving. He also suggested a possible Kidd reunion with Antetokounmpo in Minnesota may not be impossible.

“Think a J-Kidd & Giannis reunion in Minnesota? ‘Not out of the question,’ says a trusted league fixture,” Robinson posted.

Kidd previously coached Antetokounmpo during his early years with the Milwaukee Bucks, helping shape the superstar into a primary ball-handler and offensive engine. Now, after Minnesota once again fell short in the postseason, league speculation around the franchise has intensified.

The Timberwolves reached consecutive Western Conference Finals in 2024 and 2025 before taking a step backward this season with a conference semifinal exit. Edwards continued his rise into NBA superstardom, but Minnesota still lacked another reliable offensive creator alongside him during key playoff stretches.

That reality makes the Irving rumors especially intriguing.

Kyrie Irving Could Become Minnesota’s Best Path

Irving remains one of the league’s most dynamic guards when healthy, though his ACL recovery creates uncertainty surrounding his future. At 34 years old and entering a new phase of his career, he no longer fits perfectly with a possible long-term Mavericks rebuild centered around Flagg.

Minnesota also lacks the draft capital needed to compete for Antetokounmpo if Milwaukee seriously explored trade conversations. The Timberwolves hold limited future assets, though Julius Randle’s contract could become useful in negotiations and players like Jaden McDaniels may enter discussions for a blockbuster move.

An Irving pursuit likely presents a more realistic scenario.

Edwards has publicly praised Irving’s game for years, often crediting him as one of the most skilled guards in basketball. Pairing Irving’s shot creation with Edwards’ explosive scoring could give Minnesota the offensive boost it has searched for during recent playoff runs.

For now, the rumors remain speculative, but Kidd’s firing already appears to have triggered a league-wide ripple effect involving several of the NBA’s biggest names.