NBA Referees Deliver Verdict on Timberwolves Star LaMelo Ball’s Viral Play

LaMelo Ball’s first regular-season game with the Minnesota Timberwolves produced a viral highlight that the NBA’s referees are now confirming should never have counted.

After Ball appeared to take several extra steps before knocking down a 3-pointer against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, October 21, the official NBA Referees account weighed in Thursday morning.

The verdict was unequivocal: Ball traveled, taking four steps after gathering the basketball when only two were permitted.

It was an unusual moment of public clarification following one of the most widely discussed plays from the opening week of the NBA season.

For everyone asking, “how is this legal?” It’s not! He gathers with his right foot on the floor and would be permitted two steps by rule (left-right). He takes four steps after gathering the ball and travels. https://t.co/dSitGeRNSD — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) October 22, 2026

NBA Referees Confirm LaMelo Ball’s Viral Play Was a Travel

The controversy began in the second quarter of Minnesota’s 131-106 victory over Miami, when Ball came around a Rudy Gobert screen and created space for a 3-pointer.

Ball shuffled his feet while moving to his right before launching the shot, which went in. No traveling violation was called.

ESPN’s Mike Breen immediately recognized the problem when the broadcast showed a replay.

“That’s a travel!” Breen exclaimed. “That has to be called.”

By Thursday morning, the conversation had reached the NBA Referees’ official X account, which offered a detailed breakdown of the violation.

“For everyone asking, ‘how is this legal?’ It’s not! He gathers with his right foot on the floor and would be permitted two steps by rule (left-right). He takes four steps after gathering the ball and travels.”

The explanation settled the central question surrounding the play. Under the NBA’s traveling rule, a player who gathers the ball while moving is permitted two steps before stopping, passing or shooting.

That allowance does not extend to four steps after the gather, regardless of how smoothly the movement is executed.

The NBA Referees’ account did not announce any additional action related to the missed call.

LaMelo Ball Disputes Traveling Call, Gets Roasted by Brother Lonzo

Ball, however, had a different interpretation of the sequence.

During a postgame appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, host Michael Eaves asked the Timberwolves guard about the apparent violation.

Ball argued that he had allowed the basketball to guide his movement rather than maintaining control throughout the sequence.

“If I’m letting the ball guide and I ain’t touching it, you can take as much steps as you want. It’s not a travel,” Ball said.

His older brother, Lonzo Ball, wasn’t convinced.

“Travel lmaoooo,” Lonzo posted on X during the game.

When informed of the reaction, LaMelo playfully accused his brother of hating and joked that family members should support one another regardless of whether they’re right.

The NBA Referees’ subsequent explanation directly contradicted LaMelo’s interpretation. Their assessment established that he had already gathered the ball before taking the extra steps.

LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards Dominate in Timberwolves Debut

The officiating controversy overshadowed what was otherwise a strong start to Ball’s Timberwolves career.

The former Charlotte Hornets guard finished his Minnesota debut with 21 points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals, helping the Timberwolves open their 2026-27 season with a 25-point victory.

Anthony Edwards delivered an even bigger performance, scoring 45 points with 10 rebounds and nine made 3-pointers.

The new backcourt’s production was an encouraging early sign for a Minnesota team that acquired Ball during the offseason to pair him with Edwards.

And while Ball’s controversial 3-pointer provided one of the night’s most memorable moments, the Timberwolves’ performance supplied a more consequential takeaway.

Minnesota’s new-look offense overwhelmed a Miami team featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 35 points in his Heat debut.

For Ball, the viral travel may have been the most talked-about sequence of his first night in a Timberwolves uniform. It was hardly the only reason his debut attracted attention.