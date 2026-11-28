Despite 19 turnovers, the Minnesota Timberwolves fought valiantly in their first game without star guard LaMelo Ball since he suffered an ankle injury in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 25.

On Friday, the Wolves dropped to 14-6 on the season with a 109-114 loss to the surging Memphis Grizzlies, who have climbed to the third seed in the Western Conference. The Wolves, already without Ball, guard Anthony Edwards and forward Jaden McDaniels, who fouled out in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, didn’t have enough juice to hold off the young, upstart Grizzlies.

Before the game, head coach Chris Finch addressed Ball’s ankle injury.

Timberwolves Get an Update on Their Star Guard

Prior to Friday’s tip-off at Target Center, Finch revealed that Ball, who is dealing with a sprained left ankle, is considered day-to-day. When the team’s injury report was released Thursday evening, Ball was listed as questionable to play before being downgraded to out hours before tip-off. Still, the Wolves are extremely fortunate that Ball walked away from major injury and could be back on the court a lot sooner than perhaps many originally expected.

In Wednesday’s game, Ball injured his left ankle after contesting a shot attempt by Oklahoma City’s Alex Caruso. After twisting his ankle upon landing, Ball was writhing in pain on the floor before being helped to the locker room. The injury occurred with roughly 2:49 left to play in the final quarter.

It didn’t take long for the Wolves to feel easier about Ball’s injury outlook, though, as the star guard was seen in a joyous mood in the locker room after the game, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

“Once the Wolves locker room opened to media after a 113-106 victory over the Thunder, Ball was all smiles,” Krawczynski reported Wednesday. “The Timberwolves did not give an update on his injury, expecting to give it further examination after returning home to Minneapolis. But Ball was as animated as ever, laughing and joking with his teammates while he iced both ankles. If his demeanor is any indicator of the severity of the injury, he may have avoided a worst-case scenario.”

Minnesota’s Margin for Error Reduced With Ball Out

With Ball sidelined, the Wolves are having to do battle without their two stars. But the mistakes they made in Friday’s loss to the Grizzlies may have been too much for even Edwards and Ball to overcome together.

“We got tortured,” forward Jonathan Kuminga said of Minnesota’s rebounding struggles against Memphis. “And it’s not like they were playing harder than us. We just wasn’t going for it, including me, mostly. I’ve gotta be the one guy that does all those type of jobs. I’m not gonna be the best at it, but I feel like I gotta be the motivation to the rest of the guys.”

As Sara Todd of the Minnesota Star Tribune noted, costly miscues ultimately contributed to the Wolves’ elimination from NBA Cup contention.

“But 19 turnovers, nine missed free throws and disparity on the offensive glass was too much to overcome for the Wolves,” Todd wrote. “Both teams are 3-1 in NBA Cup group play but via the head-to-head tiebreaker, Memphis secured the automatic bid. Later Friday night after the Memphis loss, the Timberwolves were officially eliminated because both San Antonio and Portland won, and they didn’t have the point-differential to beat the Spurs for a wildcard spot.”

Next up, the Wolves have a date with the struggling Sacramento Kings. While Ball is listed as day-to-day and could be healthy for Sunday’s game, the team may rest him given the quality of the opponent.