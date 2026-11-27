The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies in tonight’s NBA Cup game.

The Wolves are coming off an impressive victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Paycom Center on Wednesday despite star guard LaMelo Ball exiting late with an ankle injury.

Ball, who was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason, twisted his ankle upon landing after contesting a shot attempt by Oklahoma City’s Alex Caruso with around 2:49 to play in the fourth quarter. Ball stayed down in pain for a while before being helped to the locker room.

Is Timberwolves Star Playing Tonight?

Ball was listed as questionable on the official injury report released Thursday evening, which came as a surprise to many considering how painful Ball’s injury looked against the Thunder just one day earlier. Ahead of tonight’s game against the Grizzlies, who enter the contest in a three-way tie with the Wolves and Rockets for the third seed in the Western Conference, Minnesota has announced Ball will not play.

“LaMelo Ball is OUT for tonight’s must-win NBA Cup game,” Wolves reporter Jack Borman reported Friday. “It ends a streak of 75 consecutive games played, the longest of his career.”

Borman noted that he wouldn’t be surprised if Ball misses Sunday’s game against the struggling Sacramento Kings, suggesting the matchup could factor into Minnesota’s decision.

Although Ball will not play Friday, it was certainly encouraging that the former All-Star guard was originally listed as questionable.

Following Wednesday’s win, Wolves reporter Jon Krawczynski reported that Ball was in good spirits in the locker room and didn’t appear to be let down by injuring his ankle. It appears that Ball wasn’t worried all along about his ankle.

Ball has been a valuable part of the Wolves’ run without star guard Anthony Edwards, who has been sidelined roughly one month after sustaining a knee injury. Since then, Ball has helped guide the Wolves to an 11-4 record and top positioning in the conference.