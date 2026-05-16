Timberwolves Announce Starting Lineup For Game 6 Vs Spurs After Key Injury Update

The Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in what is a must-win for the team.

Shortly before tipoff, there were concerns that they would be without Terrence Shannon Jr. for Game 6, as he was listed on the Timberwolves’ injury report as questionable for much of the day. However, just before game time, the team announced Shannon would be available for Friday night.

Additionally, the Timberwolves announced their starting lineup against the Spurs, for a game they need to win to keep their season alive.

Timberwolves Starting Lineup For Game 6 Vs Spurs

In a pregame social media post, the Timberwolves’ starting lineup for Game 6 was confirmed.

Ayo Dosunmu, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert were all named as Minnesota’s starters by head coach Chris Finch and his staff.

Outside of Dosunmu, this is the typical starting lineup the Timberwolves have used for the entire playoffs and regular season when they are fully healthy. However, Dosunmu is in place of the injured Donte DiVincenzo, who is out for the rest of the year with a torn Achilles tendon.

In the few games the Timberwolves have played since DiVincenzo went down, it’s been either Dosunmu, Shannon, or Mike Conley used as their starting point guard. Dosunmu has been a bit on-and-off for Minnesota through the playoffs so far, as he’s had some strong performances but also some lackluster outings while he continues to deal with a lingering calf injury.

Conley could offer more experience in the must-win Game 6, but it appears the Timberwolves are prioritizing size, length, and energy against the Spurs.

San Antonio is starting their usual lineup for De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, Devin Vassell, and Victor Wembanyama on Friday night.

Terrence Shannon Injury Update

Shannon’s status for Game 6 was previously in question as he was a surprise addition to the Timberwolves’ injury report, listed as questionable with a head contusion.

Team insider Jon Krawczysnki of The Athletic thought Shannon would miss Game 6, as the late addition to the injury report, despite not yet being ruled out, usually doesn’t bode well for a player’s status, especially with a head injury.

“Rarely a good thing to be a late add. This would be a significant loss,” he wrote in a post on X.

The Timberwolves reporter then said that Finch told the media Shannon would be a game-time decision. That announcement was shortly followed by the injury update that the young guard would be available for Game 6.

“Shannon is available. That’s a big help for the Wolves,” Krawczynski wrote on the news.

UPDATED Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s Game 6 vs. San Antonio Spurs: AVAILABLE Shannon Jr- Head Contusion OUTDiVincenzo- Right Achilles Tendon Repair https://t.co/yKt1ze5uui — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) May 16, 2026

After that update, DiVincenzo is the only player listed on the Timberwolves injury report.

Still, regardless of Minnesota not listing any other players as out, Edwards and a few others appear to still be dealing with lingering injuries.

The franchise star quickly returned from a knee hyperextension and bone bruise, and was listed as questionable for several of the team’s playoff games prior. According to multiple reports, Edwards is not 100% healthy, but is still the leading man for the Timberwolves as they hope to upset the Spurs.

San Antonio does not have any players listed on the injury report.

The Timberwolves vs Spurs Game 6 tips off at 9:30 pm EST on Friday, May 15, in a matchup that will be live on Amazon Prime Video.