Pelicans Break Silence on Dejounte Murray Trade Demand With Official Statement

Dejounte Murray‘s frustration with the New Orleans Pelicans spilled onto social media this week. By Friday, his desire to leave the franchise was official.

The Pelicans publicly acknowledged Murray’s trade request Nov. 13, ending speculation about the former All-Star’s future after his heated exchanges with fans and accusations of internal dysfunction.

In a brief statement posted on X, New Orleans confirmed that Murray’s representatives had formally requested a trade.

“Today, Dejounte Murray’s representatives informed us of his request to be traded,” the Pelicans said. “We will evaluate potential trade opportunities that are in the best interest of our organization.”

The statement came hours after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Murray and his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, were working with New Orleans toward a possible departure.

However, the organization offered no timetable for a deal.

Dejounte Murray’s Frustration With Pelicans Boils Over

Signs of Murray’s dissatisfaction became public following Wednesday’s embarrassing 145-111 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Murray finished with five points on 2-of-6 shooting and posted a minus-33 rating in 28 minutes.

Afterward, an NBA social media account highlighted New Orleans’ 1-8 record with Murray in the lineup compared with its 3-0 mark without him.

Murray responded with a since-deleted post accusing someone within the organization of undermining him.

“The sabotage is real!” Murray wrote.

His frustration intensified when a Pelicans fan account, ProPelsTalk, shared a clip of Murray throwing an errant pass intended for Saddiq Bey.

Murray questioned the team’s offensive spacing and fired back at the criticism.

“You have no f—ing clue what we dealing with,” Murray wrote, according to ClutchPoints.

He also suggested that fans would reconsider their opinions if they knew what was happening behind the scenes.

Murray urged the fan to ask individual players how they felt about the team’s situation, implying his frustrations extended beyond his own performance.

The public exchanges exposed tension within a Pelicans team struggling under first-year coach Jamahl Mosley.

Pelicans Face Difficult Decision After Murray Trade Request

New Orleans entered Friday at 4-8, having lost four consecutive games.

Murray, 30, is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists through nine appearances.

His production remains well below the level he reached during his 2022 All-Star season with San Antonio.

Injuries have also disrupted his Pelicans tenure since New Orleans acquired him from Atlanta in June 2024.

The franchise surrendered two first-round picks and multiple players in that deal, making a potential trade another significant decision for its front office.

Meanwhile, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Murray has strong interest in joining the Phoenix Suns.

His camp reportedly hopes for a deal involving Jalen Green, although neither organization has held discussions about that proposed swap.

For New Orleans, the challenge now extends beyond finding a team willing to acquire Murray.

The Pelicans must determine how to recover value from a significant investment while managing a player who has publicly questioned the organization’s direction.

Their statement confirmed a willingness to consider offers.

It did not guarantee Murray would get the destination he wants.