The New Orleans Pelicans have a superstar who believes he needs the basketball considerably more often. Zion Williamson isn’t hiding what he wants offensively, either, putting a specific number on how many shots he believes he should be taking each game.

Williamson recently acknowledged that he needs between 22 and 25 field goal attempts per game to help New Orleans accomplish its goals. However, the most interesting part of his comments wasn’t the number itself. It was his willingness to take responsibility for making that happen rather than pointing fingers at his teammates or coaching staff.

“I need to get more shots. Especially for us to do what we need to do, there are going to be moments where I just need to get more shots,” Williamson said, according to Full Court Press.

The comments raise an important question for the Pelicans. If Williamson believes more opportunities are necessary, why has he been getting so few compared to his preferred workload?

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Wants a Much Bigger Offensive Role

Through 17 appearances this season, Williamson is averaging 21.9 points on 13.5 field goal attempts per game, according to the figures shared by Full Court Press. He hasn’t attempted 20 shots in a single game, making his preferred range a significant departure from his current usage.

The difference is substantial. Getting to 22 attempts would require Williamson to take 8.5 more shots per game than his current average, while reaching 25 would represent an increase of 11.5 attempts.

Williamson made it clear that he doesn’t believe the responsibility falls entirely on somebody else.

“That’s on me. I got to demand the ball more. I’m not going to put that on nobody else,” Williamson said.

That accountability matters because there’s a difference between wanting a larger role and actively making it happen. Williamson appears to recognize that he needs to become more assertive rather than waiting for the offense to find him.

Zion Williamson’s Comments Create an Important Question for New Orleans

There is another side to Williamson’s preferred shot total. Increasing his attempts by that much would inevitably affect how New Orleans distributes opportunities throughout its offense.

The Pelicans would need to determine whether additional possessions for Williamson improve their overall efficiency or simply reduce the opportunities available to other players. Getting him more involved makes sense, but forcing shots isn’t necessarily the answer.

Still, Williamson’s comments show he understands the expectations that come with being one of New Orleans’ most important players. He isn’t asking others to solve the problem for him.

Now the challenge is turning those words into a more aggressive approach on the court.