Pelicans Get Trade Update on Former No. 2 Pick After Dejounte Murray Demand

The New Orleans Pelicans have barely begun sorting through Dejounte Murray‘s trade request, but a potential replacement is already emerging.

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green is available in trade discussions, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, a development that could create an opening for New Orleans as it explores options for Murray.

Speaking on NBA on Prime on Saturday, Haynes revealed that Phoenix is willing to move Green while continuing its search for a traditional point guard.

“I’m told that he is available over there with the Phoenix Suns,” Haynes said.

The report comes one day after Murray’s representatives formally requested a trade, bringing an abrupt turn to his turbulent tenure in New Orleans.

Phoenix has reportedly expressed interest in Murray, although no agreement is imminent.

Jalen Green Emerges as Possible Dejounte Murray Trade Return

Haynes pointed to Phoenix’s ongoing struggles to establish a balanced backcourt alongside Devin Booker.

“They’ve been in the market for a point guard. They’ve been looking for a point guard,” Haynes said.

He also questioned the fit of Green, Booker and Dillon Brooks in the Suns’ current lineup.

“It’s not looking good right now with that three-guard line that they have,” Haynes added.

The former No. 2 overall pick is averaging a career-low 11.8 points this season while attempting just 10.6 shots per game.

Green, 24, arrived in Phoenix as part of the 2025 blockbuster that sent Kevin Durant to Houston.

His diminished role has raised questions about whether the Suns would be better served by acquiring a more experienced playmaker.

Murray could address that need.

The 30-year-old is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists through nine games this season.

For New Orleans, Green would offer a younger scoring guard with considerable upside, although his fit alongside second-year point guard Jeremiah Fears would require careful consideration.

Green is also owed approximately $36.2 million this season, making his contract a significant factor in any potential deal.

NOLA Faces Difficult Decision After Murray Trade Request

The Pelicans confirmed Friday that Murray’s representatives had formally requested a move.

“We will evaluate potential trade opportunities that are in the best interest of our organization,” the team said in a statement.

Murray’s departure would end a disappointing partnership that began when New Orleans acquired him from Atlanta in 2024.

The Pelicans surrendered two first-round picks and several players in that deal, hoping Murray would provide veteran leadership and stability.

Instead, injuries and inconsistent results complicated his tenure.

Murray missed Friday’s 142-111 loss to Memphis with a left ankle sprain as New Orleans dropped to 4-9.

Meanwhile, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Murray’s camp has expressed interest in Phoenix, with a potential Green swap among the possibilities discussed.

However, team sources indicated that New Orleans and Phoenix had not entered trade negotiations at that stage.

Haynes’ latest report strengthens the possibility of Green becoming part of the conversation, but it does not establish that the Pelicans are pursuing him.

For New Orleans, the priority remains finding a return that helps the franchise beyond this season.

Green represents an intriguing option. Whether the Pelicans view him as a solution is another question entirely.