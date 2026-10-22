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Zion Williamson Becomes Butt Of Charles Barkley’s Joke After Pelicans Opener

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat look on in the first quarter during the preseason game at Kaseya Center on October 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tomas Diniz Santos/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson just had three rebounds in the New Orleans Pelicans’ NBA 2026-2027 regular season opener, and he still became the butt of the joke for an NBA legend. 

According to NBA legend and Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley, Williamson should not be celebrating after just grabbing three rebounds in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 123-120 loss to the Indiana Pacers at the Smoothie King Center. 

Charles Barkley Made Fun Of Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 14: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans goes to the basket as Tarik Biberovic #13 of the Dallas Mavericks defends during the first half of a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 14, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Barkley’s remarks elicited loud laughter in the Inside the NBA’s post-game recap. 

“You cannot be that athletic and get three rebounds,” Barkley said. “You got to get me double-digit rebounds, young man. You’re too athletic to get three damn rebounds.”

In 32 minutes of action, Williamson recorded 22 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals while shooting 7-of-16 from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Notably, he hit two 3-pointers, including a buzzer-beater to end the first half.

Williamson proved critical down the stretch, driving to the rim for a clutch layup and an accompanying free throw that tied the game at 116-116 in the final stretch. Although a late-game surge by Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton ultimately secured the win for the Pacers.

“Zion, you can’t be flexing with three rebounds,” Barkley, who played the same power forward position as Williamson, said.

“Come on, Kenny. You know you got to get more than three,” Barkley said while talking to Kenny Smith. “I can put Kenny out there with his legs. He can get me three rebounds!”

Williamson has generated substantial preseason hype ahead of his eighth NBA season, capturing some attention by arriving at training camp in impeccable physical condition.

The Pelicans franchise forward earned praise from team officials after he reportedly entered training camp at a lean 277 pounds, nearly 10 pounds lighter than his previous playing weight.

Furthermore, a massive layer of intrigue surrounded his evolving playstyle under new head coach Jamahl Mosley, as reports and pregame warmups highlighted his explicit desire to incorporate a reliable three-point shot into his offensive arsenal. Last year, he only attempted four 3s throughout the season. 

Zion Williamson Is Being Encouraged To Shoot 3s

Indiana Pacers v New Orleans Pelicans
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 21: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after scoring during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Smoothie King Center on October 21, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

While Charles Barkley pointed at his rebounding game, Zion Williamson focused on his increased shooting. 

According to Zion, the Pelicans were encouraging him to shoot more triples, adding a new dynamic to his offensive arsenal. 

“They trust me to shoot it. And even on, like, I think one of the first ones I passed up, it was like, don’t do that again. Like, shoot it,” he said. 

Last year, Williamson rarely attempted three-pointers, finishing the year going just 1-of-4 from behind the arc across 62 games. 

His total volume from deep was virtually non-existent as he continued to focus his offensive game heavily on driving to the rim and scoring in the paint rather than spacing the floor. 

Zion’s new 3-point direction comes as the Pelicans hired former Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley a few months ago. 

Mosley’s approach reportedly shifts the franchise’s focus toward establishing resilient winning habits, ensuring that every player stays ready to compete. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Zion Williamson Becomes Butt Of Charles Barkley’s Joke After Pelicans Opener

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