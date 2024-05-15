Bronny James’ Best Comp Is Knicks’ Pesky Guard: NBA Draft Analyst

Bronny James compared his game to defensive stalwarts Jrue Holiday and Derrick White of the Boston Celtics and Davion Mitchell of the Sacramento Kings.

Bleacher Report’s NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman added one more active NBA player to the list, which he believes is Bronny James’ ceiling.

“Watching Deuce McBride, I can’t help but think that’s the best comp or realistic solid-case outcome for Bronny James,” Wasserman posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the New York Knicks took a 3-2 series lead against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, May 14.

Miles McBride was a second-round pick in 2021 who mostly played in the G League in his first two seasons before finally becoming a solid rotation player for the Knicks.

The oldest son of LeBron James could go that route as well if he stays in the NBA Draft to develop his body and game for the pros. Like McBride, Bronny James is also an undersized guard who prides himself on his pesky defense.

Both players’ official measurement in the NBA Draft Combine is 6’1″ barefoot.

McBride was a decorated two-way player at West Virginia, who returned for his sophomore year to gain more reps and confidence. On the other hand, Bronny James had a lackluster freshman season at USC but not after overcoming a cardiac arrest last summer, which almost killed his basketball dream.

Bronny James has until May 29 to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to college.

But Wasserman noted both guards have pull-up jumpers as the foundation of their offense and the desire to be pesky on defense.

Bronny James’ NBA Draft Combine Debut

After Bronny James shot an impressive 19 of 25 shooting in the 3-point drill, including hitting 12 in a row, it did not translate to the actual game.

Bronny James missed all of his four 3-point attempts in his first scrimmage in the NBA Draft Combine and settled for 2 for 8 overall shooting. But he found ways to impact the game, especially on the defensive end. He logged two steals to add to his four points and four rebounds, helping St. Andrews notch an 89-81 win over Forehan-Kelly.

St. Andrews outscored Forehan-Kelly by four points in Bronny James’ 19 minutes.

After the game, Bronny James made it abundantly clear that he does not share his father’s wishes for them to play in the same team.

“I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad,” Bronny James told reporters. “That’s not my mindset or not at all. I’m just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me from there.”

Bronny James wants to step out of his father’s shadow.

“Bronny was just a nickname that I was just given when I was younger,” James added. “But everything that follows my dad, people just try to link me with that and all the greatness that he’s achieved. I haven’t done anything yet, so I feel like there needs to be that divide between Bronny and LeBron.”

Miles McBride Solid in First NBA Playoff Start

After a 121-89 loss in Game 4 in Indiana, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau adjusted by going small.

Thibodeau boldly gave McBride his first career start in the NBA Playoffs. The gambit paid off as the Knicks returned the favor with a 121-91 Game 5 victory and moved one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

McBride hounded Tyrese Haliburton on defense and scored 17 points on the other end while setting hard screens to free up Jalen Brunson, who exploded for 44 points and seven assists.

The Knicks outscored the Pacers by a staggering 26 points in McBride’s 40 minutes. The gutsy guard shot 7 of 15 from the floor and hit 3 of 7 from the 3-point range.

McBride added four assists against only one turnover. But more importantly, he helped limit Haliburton to only nine field goals. The Pacers’ All-Star guard just scored 13 points in the lopsided loss.

“I’m glad coach trusted me starting tonight and just being able to impact both sides of the ball, I think that was the main thing,” McBride told reporters.

McBride did not have problems switching from defending Pacers backup guard TJ McConnell for most of the series to Haliburton in the pivotal Game 5.

“I’m a defender first,” McBride said. “I think what I have to do is be able to guard down, guard up. I just have a lot of different tools on that end of the floor — being able to be aggressive and knowing when to pull back. It’s just a part of my mentality.”

It’s the same type of mentality that Wasserman believes Bronny James needs to have to find his niche and step out of LeBron James’ large shadow.