Isaiah Hartenstein Leaves Knicks for $87 Million Contract: Report

The New York Knicks entered free agency with a ceiling on what they could offer starting center Isaiah Hartenstein. It proved too little, as he’s leaving for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with reports of Hartenstein’s departure.

BREAKING: Free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein plans to sign a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hartenstein departs the Knicks for an enormous contract and gives OKC a new anchor inside. pic.twitter.com/DptmkuaP3v — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024

“BREAKING: Free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein plans to sign a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted on July 1. “Hartenstein departs the Knicks for an enormous contract and gives OKC a new anchor inside.”

The largest deal New York could offer Hartenstein was a four-year contract worth up to $72.5 million. And they did, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

For those in doubt, the Knicks offered Hartenstein the full four-year, $72.5 million deal they could, according to a league source. He elected to test out free agency. The Knicks never pulled the offer. They wanted him back. They just weren't allowed to pay him enough. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 1, 2024

“For those in doubt, the Knicks offered Hartenstein the full four-year, $72.5 million deal they could, according to a league source,” Katz tweeted on July 1. “He elected to test out free agency. The Knicks never pulled the offer. They wanted him back. They just weren’t allowed to pay him enough.”

Hartenstein began last season as backup to Mitchell Robinson before injuries thrust him into the starting lineup where he thrived.

He emerged as a top two-way center, averaging 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals in the regular season.

