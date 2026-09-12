Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Gets Shoutout From Ben Shelton After Historic US Open Win

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson went to Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch history. Somewhere along the way, he became part of Ben Shelton’s night.

Shelton defeated fellow American Frances Tiafoe, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5, in Friday’s U.S. Open semifinal to reach the first Grand Slam final of his career. But after navigating more than three hours of high-stakes tennis, the 23-year-old admitted one of his distractions came from spotting the Knicks captain in the crowd.

“It’s not easy playing here on Arthur Ashe,” Shelton said after the match. “You’re playing in front of all your favorite athletes and movie stars. So to be able to keep your head down and focus for over three hours is not an easy task.”

Then Shelton singled out Brunson.

“I keep on looking up at the screen like, ‘Oh shoot, Jalen Brunson’s here!’”

For a player trying to become New York’s latest postseason hero, that was a fitting name to notice.

Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks Contingent at US Open

Brunson attended the semifinal with his wife, Ali, as part of a sizeable Knicks presence in Flushing Meadows.

Teammates Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart also attended, while Brunson was seated beside one of Madison Square Garden’s most recognizable celebrity regulars, actor Ben Stiller. Stiller’s wife, actress Christine Taylor, joined the group.

@knicksfantv Ben Shelton links up with the King of NY Jalen Brunson after his US Open semi finals win over Francis Tiafoe. ♬ original sound – KnicksFanTv

Shelton’s girlfriend, U.S. soccer star Trinity Rodman, was also on hand as the American continued a run that has turned him into one of New York’s biggest attractions this summer.

For Brunson, the setting was familiar in more ways than one.

The Knicks guard has spent the past several seasons playing in front of celebrity-packed crowds at Madison Square Garden, where every playoff run brings athletes, actors and musicians courtside. On Friday, Brunson was on the other side of that equation — watching another American athlete attempt to deliver under the spotlight.

Shelton did exactly that.

Ben Shelton Makes US Open History

The victory made Shelton the first Black American man to reach the U.S. Open singles final since Arthur Ashe in 1972. He also became the first Black American man to reach a Grand Slam singles final since MaliVai Washington at Wimbledon in 1996.

Now Shelton is one victory away from ending another drought.

He will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final with a chance to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles championship since Andy Roddick captured the 2003 U.S. Open.

Shelton made clear that he wants the Arthur Ashe crowd fully involved.

“I’m going to need you guys on Sunday to bring the energy,” Shelton said. “I’m going for it here. I’m going to leave it all on the court.”

Then came his appeal to the home fans:

“Let’s do this for the USA.”

Brunson knows a little about feeding off a New York crowd when the stakes rise.

On Friday night, however, the Knicks star was simply another fan — even if Shelton could not help noticing him.