Jalen Brunson Makes Major Injury Announcement Before Knicks Camp

Jalen Brunson saved the most important update of the New York Knicks’ offseason for a stage on Randall’s Island.

During a live taping of “The Roommates Show” Block Party on Thursday, Brunson paused the conversation to deliver four words that carried considerable weight for the defending NBA champions.

“I just want to tell you guys, I’m fully cleared,” Brunson told the crowd, drawing an immediate roar.

The announcement removes the Knicks’ most significant health concern only days before training camp. Brunson underwent surgery July 7 to repair a tendon issue in his left wrist, the same hand he shoots with, after playing through discomfort during New York’s championship run.

Last week, ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill reported that Brunson was 80% to 85% recovered and expected to have no restrictions when Knicks training camp opened. Thursday’s announcement turned that encouraging projection into a first-person confirmation.

Jalen Brunson Played Through Wrist Injury

Getty Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Brunson’s injury was not apparent from his postseason production.

The Knicks captain averaged a playoff-leading 28.4 points as New York completed a 16-3 postseason run and won its first championship since 1973. He elevated his game further during the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 32.6 points and 4.6 assists to earn Finals MVP honors.

Brunson scored 45 points in Game 5, becoming the first Knicks player to record a 40-point performance in the NBA Finals. Only after the celebration ended did the extent of his wrist problem become public.

Surgery followed less than a month after the championship. The procedure carried an initial recovery timetable of six to eight weeks and temporarily prevented Brunson from participating in basketball activities.

His announcement answered any remaining questions about his availability before the Knicks gather for training camp Sept. 29.

Knicks Can Limit Brunson During Preseason

Being medically cleared does not mean Brunson will absorb a heavy preseason workload.

The Knicks have little reason to push their captain during exhibition games after a long playoff run and an offseason shaped by rehabilitation. Miles McBride, Landry Shamet and Tyler Kolek can handle much of the backcourt work while Brunson rebuilds his rhythm.

Limiting Brunson would also create valuable evaluation time for training camp invitees Bruce Brown, John Konchar and Ochai Agbaji. Each will enter camp with something to prove and a roster spot to chase.

That competition gives coach Mike Brown an additional reason to be cautious with Brunson. Preseason possessions carry little value for an established Finals MVP but could determine whether one of New York’s newcomers survives the final roster cut.

The distinction remains important: Brunson is available if needed. He is no longer waiting for medical permission to shoot, participate in contact drills or practice without restrictions.

That provides stability as New York begins its title defense. Mitchell Robinson departed in free agency, while questions remain about possible extensions for Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart. The Knicks have enough unresolved business without worrying about the health of their most important player.

Brunson’s announcement was brief because it did not require explanation.

The wrist is healed. The captain is cleared. The Knicks can begin again — even if Brunson spends much of the preseason watching others fight for the final seats around him.