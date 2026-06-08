Jalen Brunson Reveals Why He Turned Down Michael Jordan’s Offer

Jalen Brunson has spent the 2026 NBA Finals proving once again why he belongs among basketball’s elite closers.

The New York Knicks star struggled to find his shooting touch for stretches of Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs, but that hardly mattered when the fourth quarter arrived. Brunson poured in 13 points during the final period and helped guide New York to a 105-95 victory on the road.

His latest clutch performance arrived as conversations around his postseason résumé continue to grow. During an appearance on FanDuel’s “Run It Back,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick revealed that a media colleague showed him a graphic highlighting historic playoff fourth-quarter production. According to Amick, Brunson currently sits ahead of Michael Jordan in that specific category, per Yahoo.

That comparison alone feels almost impossible to process. Yet Brunson recently shared a childhood story involving Jordan that might be just as surprising.

Jalen Brunson Once Told Michael Jordan ‘No’

During a recent appearance, Brunson recalled a memorable encounter with Jordan when he was only six years old.

“Every away arena I got the home team’s jersey, just something me and my mom did,” Brunson explained.

One stop brought his family to Washington while Jordan was playing for the Wizards. Brunson wore Jordan’s jersey to the game and later had an opportunity few basketball fans ever receive.

“After the game I got to go see my dad in the locker room, went to the other locker room with one of their coaches, and I met Michael,” Brunson said.

The story then took an unexpected turn.

“He’s like, ‘You want me to sign your jersey?’ I said no, you’ll mess it up. I was dead serious.”

Brunson explained that growing up around NBA players shaped his perspective.

“I’m growing up in the NBA, seeing all these players all the time, taking it for granted,” he said. “I had no signatures, nothing. I was like, I don’t need signatures, I’m good. Don’t mess my jersey up, MJ.”

At the time, Brunson viewed the interaction as normal. Looking back, it stands out as one of the more unique stories involving one of the sport’s biggest legends.

Brunson Remains Focused Ahead of a Massive Game

While the Jordan story generated laughs, Brunson’s attention remains fixed on helping the Knicks move two wins closer to a championship.

New York enters Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead after escaping with a dramatic 105-104 victory in Game 2. The Knicks became just the third team in league history to win the first two NBA Finals games on the road.

The atmosphere surrounding Madison Square Garden has reached a fever pitch. Ticket prices have soared into the thousands, prompting teammate Josh Hart to express disappointment that many longtime fans cannot afford to attend, ESPN reports.

Despite the excitement, Brunson has maintained the same calm approach that has defined his playoff run.

“I think playing better with the lead that we had, the 14-point lead,” Brunson said. “The way they fought back and took the lead is just a credit to how good they are.”

The Knicks star also discussed the mindset that keeps him grounded throughout the postseason.

“I do my best to stay present in the moment, to do the things I can to make sure my mind is right,” Brunson said. “Being mentally and physically ready every day. Trusting my work. That’s what’s gotten me here.”

That mentality has served him well.

San Antonio’s combination of Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle has made life difficult through two games, and Brunson has shot just 34% from the field in the series. Even so, his ability to take over when the pressure peaks remains unchanged.

Years ago, a six-year-old Brunson told Michael Jordan he didn’t want an autograph.

Today, he’s building the type of playoff legacy that has his name appearing in conversations alongside Jordan himself.